04.02.2020 20:51:00

NurseRegistry Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing Talent Award For Service Excellence

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NurseRegistry, a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Talent Award for providing superior service to their nurse candidates. As a winner of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award, NurseRegistry has proven to be an industry leader in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their candidates. On average, job seekers who work with a winning agency are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies.

NurseRegistry receives ClearlyRated's 2020 Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction Award

"Being recognized as a Best of Staffing Talent Award winning agency is not only an honor, but a testament to the incredible work of the NurseRegistry team and the nurses we work with," said Melissa Fischer, Chief Operating Officer for NurseRegistry. "Nurses are at the core of what we do, and we are so pleased to be recognized as an outstanding agency to work with."

NurseRegistry received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85.2% of their placed job candidates, significantly higher than the industry's average of 45%. NurseRegistry also received a Net Promoter® Score of 81.5%, more than 3 times the industry's average of 24% in 2018. The Net Promoter Score (NPS) reflects the satisfaction levels of nurses that work with NurseRegistry and how likely they are to recommend NurseRegistry to a friend or colleague.

"This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

NurseRegistry provides premier opportunities to nurses across California and high-quality care to clients. If you are an LVN or RN, apply online at Nurseregistry.com/applicants or call (650) 462-1001 to learn more about opportunities in your area.

About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms—based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

About NurseRegistry
NurseRegistry specializes in matching professional, licensed and compassionate nurses with private clients at home and medical facilities in need of staffing solutions. Since 2009, NurseRegistry has been a trusted partner in healthcare, helping place nurses that provide care for thousands of clients in California communities. 
Learn more at NurseRegistry.com/about-us.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nurseregistry-wins-clearlyrateds-2020-best-of-staffing-talent-award-for-service-excellence-300998904.html

SOURCE NurseRegistry

