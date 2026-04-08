Nurix Therapeutics Aktie 55908115 / US67080M1036
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08.04.2026 12:57:51
Nurix Therapeutics Posts Wider Loss In Q1
(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) reported a first quarter net loss of $87.2 million or $0.79 per share compared with a net loss of $56.4 million or $0.67 per share, prior year. Revenue was $6.3 million compared with $18.5 million, a year ago. The company said revenue from the collaboration with Sanofi decreased as the initial research term for certain drug targets ended.
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securitieswere $540.7 million as of February 28, 2026.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Nurix shares are down 3.06 percent to $15.85.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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