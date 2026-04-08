Nurix Therapeutics Posts Wider Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) reported a first quarter net loss of $87.2 million or $0.79 per share compared with a net loss of $56.4 million or $0.67 per share, prior year. Revenue was $6.3 million compared with $18.5 million, a year ago. The company said revenue from the collaboration with Sanofi decreased as the initial research term for certain drug targets ended.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securitieswere $540.7 million as of February 28, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Nurix shares are down 3.06 percent to $15.85.

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