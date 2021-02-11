SMI 10’852.9100 0.3%  SPI 13’543 0.3%  Dow 31’332 -0.3%  DAX 14’041 0.8%  Euro 1.1 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’672 0.6%  Gold 1’827 -0.9%  Bitcoin 42’587 6.4%  Dollar 0.8905 0.0%  Öl 61.2 0.2% 
11.02.2021 19:35:00

Number of Epic Supported Mass Vaccination Sites Reaches 100

VERONA, Wis., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic announced that it is supporting 100 sites running community-based mass vaccination locations across the country. These sites have the capacity to administer 300,000 vaccinations a day, representing an important component of the country's vaccination infrastructure. Across the entire Epic community, including both mass vaccination sites and traditional clinical settings, Epic software is being used to administer approximately 500,000 vaccinations daily. The software supports patient outreach to priority populations, scheduling, mobile workflows, and automatic reporting to public health authorities.  

Epic’s software is used at 100 mass vaccination sites around the country, an increase of 127% since January 21.

Most of these sites have been created since the release of President Biden's COVID-19 vaccination strategy on January 21, calling for "as many venues as needed for people to be vaccinated." This is a companion effort to the Biden-Harris Administration's plan to help set up 100 federally supported vaccination centers by the end of February. Epic's 100-site milestone was reached in less than a month, and the company expects to add up to 100 additional sites in the next 30 days.

"We are proud to help the health systems supporting the national goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the Administration's first 100 days," said Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Epic. "Doing what often takes months, health systems have moved in a matter of days and weeks to set up locations with the technology needed to conduct mass vaccinations."

Many health systems are partnering with local and state governments and are vaccinating community wide. Because Epic is interoperable, it is used to share vaccination information with other electronic health record systems and with state public health departments, which in turn communicate with the CDC.

Examples of mass vaccination sites supported by Epic include:

  • Novant Health (NC): Novant Health is using Epic to schedule vaccinations across their footprint, including mass vaccination sites and community pop-up events. To date, they've administered over 63,000 doses, and nearly all have been scheduled through MyChart.
  • UCHealth (CO): UCHealth is running a mass vaccination site at Coors Field, where they used Rover, Epic's mobile app for health care providers, to vaccinate approximately 10,000 Coloradans in one weekend. Epic is also being used to send invitations to patients and schedule them for their vaccinations in UCHealth's 11 fixed vaccination clinics. To date, UCHealth has administered more than 120,000 vaccine doses.
  • Cooper University Health Care (NJ). In a joint public health effort with Jefferson Health, Cooper extended Epic to the Camden County Vaccination Center at Camden County College. They've begun administering vaccines to priority groups set by the New Jersey Department of Health. Patients use myCooper (MyChart) to register for their appointments at the vaccination site.

 

Epic Logo (PRNewsfoto/APCO Worldwide/Epic)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/number-of-epic-supported-mass-vaccination-sites-reaches-100-301227153.html

SOURCE Epic

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 601.80
1.01 %
Sika 252.30
0.96 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’119.00
0.81 %
Geberit 553.80
0.80 %
CieFinRichemont 88.12
0.71 %
CS Group 12.30
-0.36 %
SGS 2’707.00
-0.59 %
Swisscom 465.50
-0.83 %
UBS Group 13.62
-0.87 %
Zurich Insur Gr 375.30
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:32
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, RWE AG
09:13
Vontobel: derimail - Neue (Callable-) BRCs auf Chipentwickler
08:41
Weekly-Hits: Nahrungsmittelsektor – Volles Sortiment / Daimler – Aus eins mach zwei
08:06
SMI kann Gewinne nicht gänzlich verteidigen
09.02.21
Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

10:53
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
mehr

Der Bitcoin kletterte gestern wieder über die 40.000 USD Grenze und wurde beflügelt durch den Einstieg von Elon Musk mit Tesla im grossen Rahmen. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV, Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz gibt er Einblicke was dahinter steckt und ob weitere grosse Technologiefirmen wie Apple, Amazon oder Facebook den Weg zur Massenadaption ebnen werden.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Tochter Chugai legt erste Daten zu COVID-19-Studie mit Actemra vor
Fall GameStop: Das hat Hedgefonds-Manager Dalio dazu zu sagen
Zurich-Aktie gibt nach: Corona-Krise und Katastrophenschäden belasten Zurich Insurance
Clariant-Aktie fällt zurück: Clariant schrumpft und schreibt dank Devestition hohen Gewinn
ObsEva-Aktie schliesst schwächer: ObsEva will im Rahmen eines Strategieupdates neue Therapiebereiche erschliessen
Wall Street beendet Handel im Plus -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX geht mit Verlust aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Vontobel-Aktie tiefrot: Vontobel schreibt 2020 leicht tieferen Gewinn
Apple-Aktie tiefer: Roboterwagen-Tests in 2020 ausgebaut
ams-Aktie zieht an: ams lanciert neuen optischen Sensor im Bereich Industrieanwendungen
Basilea erzielt mit Derazantinib erste positive Ergebnisse bei Gallengangkrebs - Aktie legt deutlich zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht freundlich aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 14'000 Punkten -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt zeigten sich die Anleger am Donnerstag zuversichtlich. Der deutsche Leitindex zog im Verlauf ebenfalls an. In Fernost gab es am Donnerstag aufgrund des chinesischen Neujahrsfests wenig Bewegung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit