Number of Epic Supported Mass Vaccination Sites Reaches 100

VERONA, Wis., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic announced that it is supporting 100 sites running community-based mass vaccination locations across the country. These sites have the capacity to administer 300,000 vaccinations a day, representing an important component of the country's vaccination infrastructure. Across the entire Epic community, including both mass vaccination sites and traditional clinical settings, Epic software is being used to administer approximately 500,000 vaccinations daily. The software supports patient outreach to priority populations, scheduling, mobile workflows, and automatic reporting to public health authorities.

Most of these sites have been created since the release of President Biden's COVID-19 vaccination strategy on January 21, calling for "as many venues as needed for people to be vaccinated." This is a companion effort to the Biden-Harris Administration's plan to help set up 100 federally supported vaccination centers by the end of February. Epic's 100-site milestone was reached in less than a month, and the company expects to add up to 100 additional sites in the next 30 days.

"We are proud to help the health systems supporting the national goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the Administration's first 100 days," said Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Epic. "Doing what often takes months, health systems have moved in a matter of days and weeks to set up locations with the technology needed to conduct mass vaccinations."

Many health systems are partnering with local and state governments and are vaccinating community wide. Because Epic is interoperable, it is used to share vaccination information with other electronic health record systems and with state public health departments, which in turn communicate with the CDC.

Examples of mass vaccination sites supported by Epic include:

Novant Health (NC): Novant Health is using Epic to schedule vaccinations across their footprint, including mass vaccination sites and community pop-up events. To date, they've administered over 63,000 doses, and nearly all have been scheduled through MyChart.

UCHealth (CO): UCHealth is running a mass vaccination site at Coors Field, where they used Rover, Epic's mobile app for health care providers, to vaccinate approximately 10,000 Coloradans in one weekend. Epic is also being used to send invitations to patients and schedule them for their vaccinations in UCHealth's 11 fixed vaccination clinics. To date, UCHealth has administered more than 120,000 vaccine doses.

Cooper University Health Care (NJ). In a joint public health effort with Jefferson Health, Cooper extended Epic to the Camden County Vaccination Center at Camden County College . They've begun administering vaccines to priority groups set by the New Jersey Department of Health. Patients use myCooper (MyChart) to register for their appointments at the vaccination site.

