SMI 12’011 0.2%  SPI 15’396 0.2%  Dow 33’823 -0.6%  DAX 15’728 0.1%  Euro 1.0924 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’158 0.2%  Gold 1’773 -2.2%  Bitcoin 34’676 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9175 1.0%  Öl 73.1 -1.0% 
18.06.2021 03:58:00

Nuevocor closes US$24M Series A Financing to Advance Novel Gene Therapies for Cardiomyopathies

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuevocor, a preclinical-stage biotech company specializing in gene therapy for cardiomyopathies, has announced the completion of an oversubscribed $24 million Series A financing round. The round was co-led by EVX Ventures and Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), with EDBI, Xora Innovation, SEEDS Capital and other investors joining the syndicate.

The funds will be used to accelerate the preclinical development of its lead programme, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) – based gene therapy for patients suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) due to mutations in the lamin A/C (LMNA) gene. The company also plans to address other untreatable cardiomyopathies using their novel target discovery platform.

Nuevocor's founding CEO, Dr Yann Chong Tan stated: "We are delighted to have this strong group of investors join us in developing gene therapy-based treatments that have the potential to restore cardiac function in diseased hearts. The current standard of care for dilated cardiomyopathy only serves to delay disease progression, and the only cure is to have a heart transplant. At Nuevocor, we hope to give patients a new lease of life through our technology."

XQ Lin, Chairman of EVX Ventures, commented, "We are thrilled to co-lead Nuevocor's Series A round alongside other top tier investors. Nuevocor is the latest company to emerge from our venture creation ecosystem. We look forward to supporting Nuevocor's path towards the clinic and bringing new medicines to patients in need."

"Nuevocor is trying to apply a very innovative and challenging approach using gene therapy for the treatment of genetically-driven, dilated cardiomyopathies. We are excited to see that the company is exploiting the potential of genetic suppressors to change the course of these diseases and hopefully to significantly extend the life span and improve the life quality of DCM patients," said Dr. Weiyi Zhang, Managing Director of BIVF Asia.

Headquartered in Singapore, Nuevocor is a privately held preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing AAV gene therapy for the treatment of genetically defined cardiac diseases with high unmet need. Nuevocor's lead program, lamin A/C dilated cardiomyopathy (LMNA DCM) gene therapy is based on decades of research into fundamental mechanisms underlying LMNA-associated disease enabled by development of novel technologies on the part of scientific co-founders Colin Stewart and Brian Burke of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). Together with AAV gene therapy and cardiac disease modelling expertise of scientific co-founders Mark Kay from Stanford University and Jianming Jiang from the National University of Singapore respectively, Nuevocor is well-positioned to treat LMNA and other genetic cardiomyopathies, amongst other cardiac diseases.

"Singapore has made long-term R&D investments to drive health outcomes and economic growth, and to build the local biotech ecosystem. A*STAR is proud to have supported our spin-off Nuevocor in translating excellent science from bench to bedside so they can develop more effective gene therapies for hard-to-treat cardiac diseases, for better patient outcomes," said Professor Ng Huck Hui, Assistant Chief Executive, Biomedical Research Council, A*STAR.

About LMNA dilated cardiomyopathy

LMNA mutations are the #2 cause of familial DCM, affecting approximately 60,000 people in the US and EU alone. The mutation confers amongst the worst prognosis of all DCM, with increased risk of arrhythmogenic DCM and sudden cardiac death. Being an autosomal dominant disease characterized by gain-of-function of the mutant Lmna protein, conventional gene replacement therapies would be ineffective for LMNA DCM. Nuevocor's innovative approach to gene therapy circumvents this roadblock.

About EVX Ventures

EVX Ventures is a global VC that builds, incubates, and invests in biotech companies. With a focus on disruptive therapeutics platform technologies and novel therapeutic modalities, they invest in global technologies to redefine the therapeutics of tomorrow. Learn more at www.evx.ventures

About Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund

Created in 2010, the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund GmbH (BIVF) invests in groundbreaking therapeutics-focused biotechnology companies to drive innovation in biomedical research. BIVF is searching for significant enhancements in patient care through pioneering science and its clinical translation by building long-term relationships with scientists and entrepreneurs. BIVF's focus is to target unprecedented therapeutic concepts addressing high medical needs in immuno-oncology, regenerative medicine, infectious diseases and digital health. For more information, visit www.boehringer-ingelheim-venture.com.

Contact:
info@nuevocor.com

SOURCE Nuevocor

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
17.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Interessante BRCs auf Pharmawerte
17.06.21 Gold – Dämpfer für die Bullen
17.06.21 SMI-Serie in Gefahr
17.06.21 Weekly-Hits: IT-Sicherheit – Systemrelevanter Wachstumssektor / Schweizer Pharma – Kampf gegen Corona & Co.
15.06.21 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CureVac-Aktie -41%: CureVac-Impfstoffkandidat nur vorläufige Wirksamkeit von 47 Prozent - Bayer setzt Support fort
Gelingt dem Bitcoin ein Comeback oder ist der Bullenmarkt beendet?
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Molecular Partners-Aktien sacken nach enttäuscht aufgenommenen US-IPO zweistellig ab
AMC-Investor: Die AMC-Aktie ist eigentlich nur halb so viel wert wie aktuell
Tesla streicht Variante des Model S Plaid - so erklärt Elon Musk den Schritt
SNB: UBS und Credit Suisse gut aufgestellt für aktuelle Herausforderungen - Aktie steigen
Swatch und Richemont-Aktien geben ab: Uhrenexporte nähern sich im Mai dem Vor-Corona-Niveau an
Online-Seminar: China New Vision - Masterplan für die Zukunft
SMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit