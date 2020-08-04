Nuestra Vision Launches on Pluto TV for US Mexicans and Overall Hispanic Market

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuestra Vision, a Spanish language TV network who offers 100% Mexican premium programming to Hispanic audiences living in the US, announced today it will launch on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in America.

The channel will be featured within the Pluto TV Latino category – a dedicated lineup of over twenty channels on the Pluto TV platform that delivers premium, ad-supported programming for US Hispanic audiences.

"Through the exciting addition of Nuestra Vision to the Pluto TV platform, we continue expanding our distribution as part of our mission to reach our target audiences, with premium content directly from Mexico," said Victor Herrera da Silva, CEO of Nuestra Vision. "As audiences continue looking for new and affordable ways to consume their favorite content, there is a great demand to deliver entertaining premium content that is also easy to access, and free."

"As Pluto TV continues working towards our mission to entertain the planet, increasing our global reach and weaving cultural resonance into our programming is very important to us," said Amy Kuessner, SVP Content Strategy & Global Partnerships at Pluto TV. "This partnership will allow us to keep moving forward in increasing our appeal and availability to audiences abroad."

Nuestra Vision provides a family-friendly offering, featuring one of the largest and most important Mexican movie libraries, composed of over 2,300 movie hits, spanning from the Golden Mexican Movie Era to recent productions. Additionally, Nuestra Vision features sports programming, including live games such as men and women soccer tournaments, football games, boxing, lucha libre, baseball, and MMA, together with sports news and content, and world-class news produced live, as well as shows and interviews with top-tier Mexican and International talent and celebrities.

About Nuestra Vision

Nuestra Vision is a business unit of AMX Contenido, S.A. de C.V. (AMCO) a wholly-owned subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V., specialized in the development, production, and massive distribution of editorial, news, sports, and entertainment content, as well as integrated marketing and advertising strategies in printed, alternative, and digital media, among other media.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering hundreds of live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020's Most Innovative Companies, with over 24 million monthly active users in the US, Pluto TV has a global footprint across three continents and 22 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

