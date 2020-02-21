21.02.2020 23:30:00

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats Earns Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award

WITTENBERG, Wis., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats, a Wisconsin smokehouse, was awarded the 2019 Wisconsin Manufacturer of The Year award last night. Now in their 32nd year, the awards are organized by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Baker Tilly, and the law firm of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP.

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats was honored as the winner of the Grand Award in the large company category. Members of the Nueske family and of Nueske's Executive Team were on hand to accept the award, which was presented at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Upon receipt of the award, Tanya Nueske, Chief Executive Officer for the company and 3rd generation Nueske family member, commented, "I'm grateful to have Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats earn an honor of this magnitude. Our community and home state are incredibly important to us. The Nueske's team – and my family – look forward to continuing our Wisconsin legacy of creating top-quality, authentic smoked meats for chefs and consumers to enjoy. This award shows us that an artisanal approach to crafting traditional foods is appreciated and that Wisconsin loves us as much as we love Wisconsin."

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats, a third-generation family-owned and -operated smokehouse located in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, is best known for their rich, flavorful Applewood Smoked Bacon and also creates a variety of smoked hams, poultry, sausages, and other fine smoked meats. The company has been in business since 1933 and remains family-owned and operated, continuing to grow their product offerings and size of operations to meet consumer demand for high-quality specialty bacon and smoked meats.

For more information, please contact Megan Dorsch, Marketing Manager at Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats, at (715) 253-4006 or mdorsch@nueske.com

Related Images

nueskes-team-accepts-award.jpg
Nueske's Team Accepts Award
Members of the Nueske family and the Nueske's Executive Team accepting the company's 2019 Wisconsin Manufacturer of The Year Award.

nueskes-applewood-smoked-meats.jpg
Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats Award
Nueske's awarded 2019 Wisconsin Manufacturer of The Year Grand Award, Large Company Category.

Related Links

Nueske's Direct Response Website

Nueske's Wholesale Foodservice Website

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nueskes-applewood-smoked-meats-earns-wisconsin-manufacturer-of-the-year-award-301009374.html

SOURCE Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meats

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.02.20
Virussorgen sind zurück an den Rohstoffmärkten
21.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere "Singles" noch bis heute Abend in Zeichnung
21.02.20
SMI mit erstem Dämpfer
21.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtsdynamik verschärft sich / Adecco – Vor neuer Abwärtswelle?
20.02.20
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
19.02.20
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
mehr
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie massiv unter Druck: Swiss Re leidet unter grosser Schadensbelastung
UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS-Chef Sergio Ermotti wird durch ING-CEO Hamers ersetzt
Tesla reduziert: Hier hat George Soros im vierten Quartal 2019 investiert
US-Börsen schliessen mit Abgaben -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert schlussendlich deutlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
SMI und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwach
Sika-Aktie dreht: Rekordergebnis unter den Erwartungen
GAM-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: GAM Holding mit Gewinnrückgang - Änderungen in der Geschäftsleitung
Tesla-Aktie überbewertet? Experte sieht Potenzial für Tesla, in die Bewertung hineinzuwachsen
"Quartierstrom": Erster lokaler Strommarkt in der Schweiz arbeitet mit Blockchains
Julius Bär-Aktie im Minus: Finma stellt schwere Mängel in Geldwäschereibekämpfung fest

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwach
An der Wall Street belasten Virussorgen weiter. Die heimische Börse gab deutlich ab. Der DAX weitete seine Verluste aus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen am Freitag überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;