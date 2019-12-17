NuCurrent Appoints Jay Knobloch as EVP, Intellectual Property

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NuCurrent, an industry leader in wireless power systems and technology development, announces the appointment of Jay Knobloch as its Executive Vice President, Intellectual Property. Knobloch brings to NuCurrent an extensive background in IP licensing, litigation and settlements, having spent the past eight years in a similar capacity at Trading Technologies, International, and several years as a patent attorney and agent at Brinks Hofer Gilson & Lione.

"We're very excited about the addition of Jay to our executive team," said NuCurrent CEO, Jacob Babcock. "Intellectual property development has been a central part of our strategy, and we're now in a position to have an experienced leader like Jay drive our licensing and IP efforts, producing a new wave of growth for us."

While at Trading Technologies, Knobloch was responsible for the company's patent licensing and litigation program. As both a patent agent and attorney at Brinks Hofer Gilson & Lione, Knobloch concentrated on patent prosecution, where he was responsible for prosecuting patent portfolios belonging to large, multi-national companies as well as small, startup companies.

"Wireless power technology is advancing rapidly, and NuCurrent is uniquely positioned to help companies bring it to the marketplace in both their existing and future products," said Knobloch. "I look forward to bringing a business-forward approach to the NuCurrent IP program and helping usher in this new era of technology."

An engineer by training, Knobloch holds a BS in electrical engineering from Arizona State University and a JD from DePaul University. The addition of Knobloch rounds out NuCurrent's leadership team and adds to the appointments of experienced alumni of 3Com, Motorola, Blackberry, Intel, Analog Devices, Molex, AAC Technologies, and Freescale Semiconductor/NXP.

