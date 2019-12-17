17.12.2019 19:00:00

NuCurrent Appoints Jay Knobloch as EVP, Intellectual Property

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NuCurrent, an industry leader in wireless power systems and technology development, announces the appointment of Jay Knobloch as its Executive Vice President, Intellectual Property. Knobloch brings to NuCurrent an extensive background in IP licensing, litigation and settlements, having spent the past eight years in a similar capacity at Trading Technologies, International, and several years as a patent attorney and agent at Brinks Hofer Gilson & Lione.

"We're very excited about the addition of Jay to our executive team," said NuCurrent CEO, Jacob Babcock. "Intellectual property development has been a central part of our strategy, and we're now in a position to have an experienced leader like Jay drive our licensing and IP efforts, producing a new wave of growth for us."

While at Trading Technologies, Knobloch was responsible for the company's patent licensing and litigation program. As both a patent agent and attorney at Brinks Hofer Gilson & Lione, Knobloch concentrated on patent prosecution, where he was responsible for prosecuting patent portfolios belonging to large, multi-national companies as well as small, startup companies.

"Wireless power technology is advancing rapidly, and NuCurrent is uniquely positioned to help companies bring it to the marketplace in both their existing and future products," said Knobloch. "I look forward to bringing a business-forward approach to the NuCurrent IP program and helping usher in this new era of technology."

An engineer by training, Knobloch holds a BS in electrical engineering from Arizona State University and a JD from DePaul University. The addition of Knobloch rounds out NuCurrent's leadership team and adds to the appointments of experienced alumni of 3Com, Motorola, Blackberry, Intel, Analog Devices, Molex, AAC Technologies, and Freescale Semiconductor/NXP.

 

SOURCE NuCurrent

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Palladium überwindet erstmals die 2.000 USD-Marke
09:31
Vontobel: derimail - Bis morgen zeichnen - Indizes mit physical settlement
08:52
SMI meldet sich eindrucksvoll zurück
07:30
Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikate auf verschiedene Indizes
16.12.19
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.12.19
Mit welcher Zinskurve gelingt die beste Wachstumsprognose?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
SMI: Beste Performance seit 2005 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts zehn bedeutendste Beteiligungen: So viel Dividende werfen sie an nur einem Tag ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Credit Suisse mit neuen Beschattungsvorwürfen konfrontiert
Entwicklung von Fevipiprant - Novartis-Aktien nach enttäuschenden Studien-Daten volatil
Neuer Mac Pro - für denselben Preis bekommt man einen Tesla
US-Börsen weiter auf Rekordjagd -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch im Plus in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet Tag höher -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Tesla-Internetzugang bald nicht mehr kostenlos
Hohe Franken-Bewertung: SNB will Geldpolitik im Gesamtinteresse des Landes machen
Howard Marks: Diese Folgen hätte eine Wiederwahl Trumps für die Aktienmärkte
SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel marginal leichter -- DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag etwas leichter. In Deutschland war der Abwärtsdruck grösser. Anleger an der Wall Street agieren mit Vorsicht. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;