25.06.2020 23:06:00

Nucor Named GM Supplier of the Year for Second Year in a Row

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) was recognized as a General Motors Supplier of the Year during a virtual ceremony held on June 24, 2020. Less than one percent of GM's suppliers receive this award and Nucor remains the only electric arc furnace steelmaker to receive this recognition.

"On behalf of Nucor's 27,000 teammates, I want to thank GM for this award. We value the partnership we've built with GM, working together to meet their needs for automotive steel products. We look forward to continuing to grow as partners for years to come," said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. "I would also like to congratulate my teammates on this award. It is an honor to receive this recognition for the second year in a row."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics. This is the 28th year GM has honored suppliers with the Supplier of the Year Award.

"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / DRI; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-named-gm-supplier-of-the-year-for-second-year-in-a-row-301084079.html

SOURCE Nucor Corporation

