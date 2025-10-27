Nucor Aktie 958362 / US6703461052
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
27.10.2025 22:41:14
Nucor Corp. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $607 million, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $250 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $8.521 billion from $7.444 billion last year.
Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $607 Mln. vs. $250 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.63 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $8.521 Bln vs. $7.444 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Nucor Corp.
|
16:02
|S&P 500-Titel Nucor-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Nucor-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
26.10.25