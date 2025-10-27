Nucor Corp. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $607 million, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $250 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.5% to $8.521 billion from $7.444 billion last year.

Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $607 Mln. vs. $250 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.63 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $8.521 Bln vs. $7.444 Bln last year.