Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, 2026

|
21.04.2021 12:45:00
DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market - Analysis By Product Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market was valued at USD 3359.84 Million in the year 2020.
The growth of this market can majorly be attributed to the increasing R&D activities as well as technological advancements and increasing automation.
However, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder the growth of the market. The market for nucleic acid isolation and purification is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as growing advancements in clinical diagnostic techniques, increasing public-private funding for life science research and increasing automation across the globe.
Nucleic acid isolation and purification is essential for a variety of medical applications such as drug discovery, research and others. The need for high quality, highly pure nucleic acid such as DNA and RNA are an essential for a wide variety of research and clinical applications.
Kits accounted for the largest share of the market among product type segment. Growth in this market can be attributed to the low cost and easy usage of kits in applications such as gene sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and gene cloning. On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, Reagents will be followed by High kits and Instruments will also boost the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in coming years.
Among the regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2020. Factors such as significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological advancements, and government support are the key factors driving the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026
5. Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Segmentation: An Analysis (2016-2026)
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: By Product Type
5.1.1 High Kits - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.2 Reagents - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.3 Instruments - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: By Application Type
5.2.1 Diagnostics - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.2 Drug Discovery & Development - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.3 Personalized Medicine - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.4 Agriculture & Animal Research - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.5 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: By End user
5.3.1 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3.2 Academic & Research Institutes - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6. Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Regional Analysis
8. Europe Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
9. Asia Pacific Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
10. Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends
11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Product Type, 2026
11.2 By Application Type, 2026
11.3 By End User, 2026
11.4 By Region, 2026
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers
12.2 Market Share Analysis
13. Regulatory Compliance
14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
- QIAGEN
- Illumina Inc.
- Danaher
- F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Norgen Biotek Corp.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klatwo
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market-2026-301273668.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Inside
IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Plus -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Mittwoch in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex kann ebenfalls leicht zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Abschläge verzeichnet.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}