Nuclear Medicine Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 9.0%; Technological Advancements in Nuclear Imaging Methods to Enable Market Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, India, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market size is projected to reach USD 9.54 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (PET Radiopharmaceuticals, SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2018. Driven by increasing number of successful clinical trials, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2026.

Radiopharmaceuticals are substances that are used to diagnose specific medical problems or diseases. Increasing imaging capabilities and efficiencies have led to a wide product adoption across the world. Increasing number of successful clinical trials associated with radiopharmaceuticals will fuel the demand for the product. Recent drug application area discoveries have showcased promise for the companies operating in the market. Technological advancements in nuclear imaging and their applications in diagnosis of cancer and other serious diseases have opened up a huge potential for growth. Growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of chronic diseases, and the need for early diagnosis will aid market growth. The advancements in imaging systems have played a major role in the growth of the market. Companies are putting in increased efforts towards the manufacturing of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals. Increasing investments in the research and development (R&D) will create several growth opportunities for market growth.

The report offers insights into the global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market, with primary focus on aspects such as leading product types, major companies, and areas that have witnessed the highest applications. It briefly summarizes the competitive landscape of the market and identifies companies that have potential to dominate the market in the coming years. Additionally, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market. Based on extensive research analysis methods, the report provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026.

Driven by Increasing Number of Product Launches, Market to Expand at a High Rate

The increasing number of product launches has offered a wider scope for growth. The presence of several pipeline drugs will open up a potential for the growth of the market in the coming years. The increased investment has massively helped the development of these pipeline drugs. Increased emphasis on R&D of pipeline drugs has enabled the possibilities to explore the untapped potential that is carried by radiopharmaceuticals. In 2018, Norgine B.V. announced the launch of Lymphoseek, a radiopharmaceutical designed for oncological procedures. The report highlights new products, similar to Lymphoseek and gauges the impact of these products on the market.

North America to Witness Highest Growth; Growing Adoption of Nuclear Imaging to Aid Growth

The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The advancements in nuclear imaging has contributed to the growth of the market in North America. Increased awareness regarding the adverse effects of cancer and other serious diseases will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the regional market of North America.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market are:

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Norgine B.V.

Curium

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Installed Base of PET/PET-CT Scanners – For Key Countries, 2015 and 2018



Installed Base of Gamma Cameras – For Key Countries, 2018



Reimbursement Scenario- For Key Countries



New Product Launches



Key Industry Developments



Pipeline Analysis

Global Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type



PET Radiopharmaceuticals





FDG-PET/18F







68Ga







68Cu







11C







Others





SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals





Technetium-99m







Iodine-123







Xenon-133







Thallium-201







Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application



Neurology





Cardiology





Oncology





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals & Clinics





Diagnostic Centers





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Rest of the World

TOC Continued….!

