NUBS China Professors Innovate Teaching Methods and Foster an Extraordinary Learning Experience

NINGBO, China, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engaging students in innovative studies, developing their international business perspective, and encouraging them to be interactive in the classroom, Nottingham University Business School China (NUBS China) has been widely recognised for its educational approach centring on "International, Interactive, Innovative" practices. Recently, the 2020/21 Lord Dearing Award has been conferred to three NUBS China faculty members: Dr Lei Li, Associate Professor in International Business and Strategy; Dr Marina Glushenkova, Assistant Professor in Economics; and Dr 'Alim Beveridge, Assistant Professor in Organisational Behaviour.

An advocate of experiential learning

Dr Lei Li emphasises experiential learning in the form of computer simulation as well as in-depth real case discussion. Students in his classes have the opportunities to explore management issues in practice and develop the ability to apply knowledge through the learning by doing approach as opposed to conventional exam-driven methods. He encourages students to think strategically and try to differentiate themselves. Students feel that his module is highly practical and valuable. Under his influence, some other faculty members have either adopted the computer simulation method or are working with him to develop more experiential learning tools for the future.

Dr Lei Li has also made outstanding achievements in case writing. His case studies have been published in the case collections of Harvard and Ivey Business Schools and adopted by some prestigious business schools such as London Business School.

Dr Lei Li joined NUBS China in 2010. He received his PhD in International Management Studies from the University of Texas at Dallas, USA, an MBA from the International University of Japan, and a BSc from Peking University, China. He was a strategic management consultant prior to his academic career.

Deep into digital education

Dr Marina Glushenkova focuses on the digitalisation of education. In her lectures, she combines traditional interactive activities with digital activities such as real-life voting and experiments. When teaching in a large classroom, she often asks students to use their mobile phones or tablets to answer questions and express their opinions on the topic. This helps to increase students' interest in a topic and turn boring lectures into fun learning practices for students. Moreover, Dr Glushenkova actively integrates Moodle into her teaching by setting various online learning activities for her classes. The online teaching contexts help to improve students' understanding of the topic and provide prompt summative feedback during the semester. Her teaching method is highly praised in UNNC, which is proven by students' feedback in the teaching evaluation system (SEM) such as, "This module is the most well-designed and useful module I have ever taken" and "her teaching is really interesting and the material and practice she provided on Moodle really helped me understand the module."

Dr Glushenkova continuously participates in teaching and learning forums and conferences. For instance, she has recently presented her teaching development project at the 2021 Annual Conference of the American Social Science Association in the Economic Education Session. She is also an active participant in the UNNC Digital Community Forums.

Dr Marina Glushenkova joined NUBS China in 2016. She completed her PhD in Economics at the University of Cyprus. Before that, she obtained a Master's degree in Economic Analysis at the University of Cyprus and did her undergraduate study in International Economics at the Ural Federal University.

Bringing the concept of Sustainable Development into class

Dr 'Alim Beveridge uses experiential learning to help postgraduate students feel less intimidated by the requirement to independently conduct original research for their Master's dissertations. Because they lack prior knowledge of research methods, many master students see doing research as a daunting challenge. In his modules, he uses a series of experiential activities and exercises, and intense in-class discussion and reflection, to help students develop a sense of competence in conducting qualitative research and confidence in their ability to complete their master dissertation using qualitative methods.

In addition, Dr Beveridge has contributed to the University's mission to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through a final-year UG module called Business Ethics and Sustainability. Students in this module learn to measure their own environmental footprint, to better understand their impact on the environment and society. They also work in teams on a group report that involves analysing a company's impact (positive and negative) on society and the environment to make recommendations on how it can improve its sustainability performance. Some, for example, interview a business leader and write a report on how a company has contributed to sustainable development through innovation.

Dr 'Alim Beveridge joined NUBS China in 2013. He obtained his PhD at Case Western Reserve University, a Master's degree and a Bachelor's degree at Stanford University.

A Lord Dearing Award is highly valued within the University, and acknowledges the world-class input of staff in creating a student learning environment that is nurturing on the one hand, but challenging, creative and innovative on the other. Established in 1999, the Award is based on the nomination evidence and uses the criteria listed below:

Excellence in supporting student learning;

Evidence of stimulating and inspiring student learning;

Recognition and support of diverse student learning needs;

Supporting colleagues in the promotion of student learning;

A serious and ongoing commitment to review and reflect to enhance individual and team practice.

Congratulations to all the winners for their great achievements

Faculty of Business

SOURCE University of Nottingham Ningbo China