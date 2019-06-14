14.06.2019 02:00:00

NTUB Business and Management Graduates Recognized as the Most Desirable Employees

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Taipei University of Business (NTUB) is pleased to announce that the recently-published 1111 Job Bank University Employability Ranking 2019 recognizes its graduates with a degree in business or management for their excellent employability by ranking the school first in the finance and economics as well as business management categories. The school has been named the top school for the finance category five years in a row, testifying to the school's success in nurturing talent in line with the industry requirements. It also has the highest registration rate among all public vocational universities as 97.9% of applicants admitted to NTUB choose to register for enrollment. NTUB therefore earns the reputation as the "cradle of the best finance- and management-related recruits".

NTUB Welcomes Prospective Students from Hong Kong and Macao

The last few years have seen the rise of innovative entrepreneurship. NTUB is committed to creating a school culture that encourages innovative entrepreneurship as a popular pursuit on campus. NTUB teams have garnered major awards in domestic and international entrepreneurship competitions, some examples of which include the champion and additional 5 awards at the third Cross-Strait Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest as well as the Golden Award at the 2017 Asian FinTech Creativity Contest. Furthermore, NTUB has pioneered co-op programs in partnership with Taiwan E-Business Association and Alibaba. The NTUB team was the final champion of 2019 University B2B Cross-border E-Commerce Competition as well as the recipient of several awards in the same contest. Moreover, a smart-technology-enabled experimental store opens on the campus as a pilot project site where the school and our corporate partners experiment with smart retail services.

NTUB has been an active participant in the post-secondary education fairs all over the world, and will actively participate in these activities in 2019. The school's commitment to internationalism fosters its global engagement. NTUB encourages our students to become well-versed in international perspectives by enrolling in either our overseas academic programs or internships at enterprises in the Philippines, Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, and Yangon of Myanmar. With 24 sister schools with which substantial exchange is facilitated, the school is excited and prepared to welcome students from Hong Kong and Macao to start the life-altering journey to launch an international career.

NTUB official website: http://www.ntub.edu.tw 

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190506/2456701-1

SOURCE National Taipei University of Business

