NTT Launches MYNAP - Malaysia's Next Internet Exchange

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Ltd. (NTT), a world-leading global technology services provider has today unveiled MYNAP (Malaysia Network Access Point) - a new private Internet Exchange (IX). MYNAP is the third IX in Malaysia, allowing NTT Ltd. to offer clients a holistic end-to-end solution of Data Center, Network, and Internet Exchange with unparalleled connectivity.

Hosted in NTT Ltd's local data center in Cyberjaya, this wide reach, high availability IX is stable, cost-effective, and it is the only IX in Malaysia that resides in a TIA942 Rated-3 data center. MYNAP is also the first and only local IX to have peering with other regional IX providers within the NTT Group i.e. Japan Network Access Point (JPNAP) and Jakarta Internet Exchange (JKT-IX), allowing for faster, more affordable and reliable access to content.

Subscribers who choose to connect through MYNAP domestic peering methods, can now eliminate the need to connect through costly transit links. With MYNAP, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Content Delivery Network (CDN), Content Service Provider (CSP), Over-the-Top (OTT) and large enterprises now have an alternative IX option in Malaysia. All participating networks connected to MYNAP will be able to exchange traffic directly with each other without any intermediary, allowing for better performance due to lower latency.

Networks can enjoy better cost savings as a result of reducing their operating expenses, allowing them to pass on the savings to their customers. Due to its strategic location and peering with JKT-IX and JPNAP, MYNAP also aims to tap on potential ISPs that are looking to offload some of their traffic in MYNAP instead of IP Transit providers.

With MYNAP, Malaysian enterprises will be able to utilize Public Peering, Private Peering, Remote Peering, and Route Server services at port speeds of 1G or 10G. Customers will get their own personal IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, 24/7 support from Network Operation Center (NOC), monthly traffic usage reports and live monitoring. To celebrate its launch, new MYNAP subscribers will get a one-year complimentary subscription*.

"As a world leader in global network solutions, NTT Ltd. is the new Internet Exchange player in Malaysia that will help forge the way for businesses to excel. This is a significant milestone and places us in good stead to support data intensive industries such as financial institutions, manufacturing and healthcare to name a few," said Henrick Choo, CEO Malaysia for NTT Ltd.

The rise in non-traditional business models such as e-Commerce, hybrid IT, e-wallets, and cloud services calls for more services that enable efficient and reliable connectivity, especially given that 20.9 million Malaysians that own smartphones according to recent statistics from Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).

The recent Budget 2020 announcement emphasized the importance of this when the government highlighted several new initiatives to help boost the country's digital economy, including RM210 million in incentives to accelerate the deployment of new digital infrastructure. Malaysia is also encouraging more local sectors to adopt Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) practices such as cloud services and smart automation with its improved ICT infrastructure and services.

"We believe the addition of MYNAP is timely and this will certainly attract more international investors and enterprises to consider Malaysia as a business and economic hub due to its strong digitalization efforts and strategic location within Southeast Asia," added Choo. "MYNAP will indirectly benefit the country by providing diversified local traffic availability to existing ICT infrastructure in Malaysia, which in turn will build a healthy Internet ecosystem."

