Delta Air Lines Aktie

03.10.2025 03:48:18

NTSB Probes Delta Regional Jet Collision At New York's LaGuardia Airport

Delta Air Lines
45.18 CHF -1.74%
(RTTNews) - In a rare taxiway accident, the wing of one Delta Air Lines regional jet collided with the cockpit windows of another on Wednesday night at LaGuardia Airport. Federal investigators are looking into the collision.

Flight recorders from both aircraft have been recovered for analysis by the National Transportation Safety Board or the NTSB, which confirmed that it sent a 10-person team to the airport. Within 30 days, a preliminary report is anticipated.

Delta claims that Endeavor Air operated the two aircraft, which were CRJ-900 regional jets. When the wing of Flight 5155, headed for Roanoke, Virginia, clipped its nose at the intersection of taxiways M and A, Flight 5047 had just touched down from Charlotte, North Carolina.

The pilot of Flight 5047 reported the crash on LiveATC.net, saying, "Their right wing clipped our nose and the cockpit wind screens." According to the FAA, Flight 5155 was told to yield by controllers prior to crossing the intersection.

According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, one flight attendant was hospitalized, and another sustained a knee injury. Of the 28 passengers on the departing aircraft and the 57 passengers on the arriving flight, no additional injuries were reported.

Delta stressed that "the safety of our customers and people comes before all else" while stating that it is assisting investigators. After being driven to the terminal, passengers were given food and lodging at the hotel.

