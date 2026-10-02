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Amazon Aktie 645156 / US0231351067

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03.10.2026 00:20:15

NTSB Finds Amazon Cargo Plane Touched Down 3,750 Feet Into Miami Runway

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208.14 CHF 1.71%
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(RTTNews) - An Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Air cargo plane that overran a runway at Miami International Airport in September touched down about 3,750 feet beyond the runway threshold while travelling at roughly 185 mph, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Boeing 767, operated by 21Air, crossed the runway threshold at more than 200 mph and was about 105 feet above the ground. Five people were killed and three others suffered serious injuries when the aircraft struck vehicles and caught fire.

The NTSB said the captain was flying the aircraft while the first officer repeatedly warned that it was approaching too fast. The captain did not consistently respond to the warnings.

The aircraft travelled another 2,880 feet before its full weight was on the runway. Speed brakes and thrust reversers were not used, while the captain attempted to brake and called for a go-around with less than 1,000 feet of runway remaining.

The investigation also found that the air traffic controller did not provide required wind information when clearing the aircraft to land. Winds were from the south at about 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, creating a tailwind.

The NTSB has not determined the cause of the accident, and the investigation remains ongoing. Amazon Air suspended operations with 21Air following the crash.

Passende Hebelprodukte

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Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Long 7.4817 19.03.2027 154025216
Long 11.9707 18.12.2026 153821725
Long 83.795 19.03.2027 156468407
Typ Hebel Verfall Valor
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Long 7.1013 11.06 154717895
Long 10.743 6.23 159380467
Long 14.4474 3.82 160110573
Typ Hebel Abstand Stop Loss Valor
Short 7.3504 9.89 158969270
Short 11.9707 4.81 160487978
Short 20.9488 1.30 160549351
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
Long 5 -21.41 48959732
Long 10 -11.59 152897146
Typ Faktor Abstand zum Basispreis Valor
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Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf

Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.

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