26.06.2020 07:20:00

NSW to Host FIFA Women's Football World Cup 2023(TM) Matches

SYDNEY, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest women's sporting event is coming to New South Wales after Australia and New Zealand won the rights to host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

 

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023TM Host Nation Announcement at the Sydney Opera House

It will be the first FIFA Women's World Cup to be held in Australia or New Zealand and Sydney is well positioned to host key matches including the Final, when match dates and venues are confirmed at a later stage.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the winning of hosting rights was a massive coup for NSW.

"We are ecstatic to be welcoming the world's best female footballers to NSW in 2023 for this historic tournament, which will deliver enormous cultural, social and economic benefits to our state for decades to come," Ms Berejiklian said.

"After what has been an unprecedented year so far, today's announcement is a major morale boost -- giving not only sporting fans but the wider NSW community something to look forward to in 2023, while creating plenty of new jobs and opportunities."

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the tournament would attract players and their passionate fans from every corner of the globe.

"This will be the first time that the FIFA Women's World Cup features players from 32 nations, who bring with them supporters from all over the world," Mr Ayres said.

"This was a true team Australia effort. Our bid was the strongest and securing this World Cup reaffirms New South Wales as a destination of choice for global events.

"It will also play a significant role in helping our local tourism economy bounce back, with the potential to attract more than 16,000 visitors who are estimated to inject AUD21 million into the state."

Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee said the tournament will help support the growth of women's football across NSW.

"This is a huge win for NSW which gives grassroots sport a powerful injection to drive participation higher in the cities and the regions," Mr Lee said.

"In 2023, there will be role models and heroes that young women in NSW will aspire to emulate and I'm sure this World Cup will inspire our next generation of Matildas."

"NSW loves their football and we look forward to welcoming the world to play the world game right here in our backyard."

Football Federation Australia Chairman Chris Nikou said, "The FIFA Women's World Cup™ 2023 in Australia and New Zealand will be ground-breaking in many ways."

"Not only will it be the first ever co-confederation hosted FIFA World Cup™ and the first ever FIFA Women's World Cup™ in the Asia-Pacific region, but we will unlock the huge potential for growth in women's football in the Asia-Pacific region."

"We would like to thank our governments and the Australian public who have supported the bid from the outset."

"We very much look forward to partnering with the NSW Government to leverage this once in a lifetime opportunity for women's football, to grow the most popular sport in Australia."

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is the eighth addition to the NSW Government's 10 World Cups in 10 Years initiative, which continues to secure some of the biggest and best sporting events for our state.

NSW has put forward Stadium Australia, the Sydney Football Stadium and Newcastle Stadium, with match allocations to be announced at a future date.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nsw-to-host-fifa-womens-football-world-cup-2023tm-matches-301084228.html

SOURCE Destination NSW

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.69
2.30 %
Roche Hldg G 337.40
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.80
1.33 %
CS Group 9.62
1.31 %
Givaudan 3’423.00
1.09 %
Adecco Group 43.85
0.11 %
ABB 20.83
0.10 %
Geberit 462.90
-0.73 %
CieFinRichemont 60.36
-0.82 %
Alcon 54.06
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
25.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versicherer mit 50% Barriere
25.06.20
SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
25.06.20
Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 2. Halbjahr – Ermutigende Perspektiven / US-Technologieriesen – Neues aus dem Silicon Valley
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie implodiert: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag - EY geht von Betrug aus
ams-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsicht ermittelt angeblich gegen ams-Spitze
Lufthansa-Aktionäre stimmen für Staatseinstieg - Swiss begrüsst Entscheid
Die Ölpreiskrise könnte einen überraschenden Gewinner haben
US-Anleger schicken Börsen schussendlich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI und DAX letztlich höher -- Tokio letztlich in Rot
Coronavirus-Impfstoff-Allianz CEPI hat Kapazität für vier Milliarden Einheiten
Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsicht ermittelt gegen ams-Spitze
Digitalisierung: Corona treibt Schweizer Banken an
Gilead Sciences-Aktie: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung
Wirecard spielte offenbar in Studie eine Fusion mit der Deutschen Bank durch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich freundlich -- SMI und DAX letztlich höher
In Asien legen die Börsen überwiegend zu. Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt fiel es am Donnerstag schwer sich für eine Richtung zu entscheiden. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich gleichermassen unentschlossen. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltete sich volatil.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB