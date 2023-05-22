Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'553 -0.2%  SPI 15'228 -0.2%  Dow 33'287 -0.4%  DAX 16'224 -0.3%  Euro 0.9710 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'386 -0.2%  Gold 1'970 -0.4%  Bitcoin 24'165 0.5%  Dollar 0.8980 0.0%  Öl 76.0 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ethereum kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es, Tipps zum Ether-Handel
So könnte Bitcoin von einem US-Zahlungsausfall profitieren
Russisches Gold: Verschiebungen im Goldhandel nach Sanktionen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Depot-Vergleich: Die besten Online Broker der Schweiz im Test
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Valiant1478650Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Sonova1254978Idorsia36346343
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
23.05.2023 00:38:00

NRT SCHOOL BUS WORKERS RATIFY TEAMSTER CONTRACT IN FRAMINGHAM

Workers Secure Wage Increases, Teamsters 401(k), and Bonuses

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus workers at North Reading Transportation (NRT) have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new contract. The Teamsters provide student transportation for Framingham Public Schools.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

The agreement covers 64 workers and includes wage increases, Teamsters 401(k) with company contributions beginning in the second year, and holiday and attendance bonuses.

"Congratulations to the Framingham bus workers for securing a strong new Teamster contract," said Shannon George, Local 170 Secretary-Treasurer. "As school bus operators and attendants, these workers play a critical role in not only the school district, but in the lives of the children they transport. This contract is reflective of the important nature of their work and is well deserved."

"I am always proud to be a Teamster, but that is especially true today," said Joe Fonseca, NRT bus driver in Framingham. "From wage increases to stronger benefits, this contract is going to make a significant difference for the better in our lives."

Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, Teamsters Local 170 has been helping the working class and the community since 1933. For more information about Local 170, go to teamsterlocal170.com.

###

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
mmcquaid@teamster.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrt-school-bus-workers-ratify-teamster-contract-in-framingham-301831408.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 170

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Das Jahr 2022 war ein schwieriges Jahr für die Märkte. Wie hat sich dieses Jahr auf die Performance der RealUnit Schweiz AG und der Werterhalt-Strategie ausgewirkt?

Wie funktioniert der Aktientoken der RealUnit Schweiz AG und wird er häufiger nachgefragt als die traditionelle Aktie?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG im Experteninterview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Hängepartie – in Washington D.C. und an der Wall Street
19.05.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM, Infineon
19.05.23 SMI hat Nachholpotenzial
19.05.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.05.2023
19.05.23 Haustiere mit Appetit
18.05.23 Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12'008.87 19.40 SMIUBU
Short 12'242.89 13.91 0LSSMU
Short 12'736.16 8.68 20SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'553.23 22.05.2023 17:31:33
Long 11'087.23 19.90 YPSSMU
Long 10'834.16 13.91 XQSSMU
Long 10'342.96 8.75 A7SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie freundlich: Japanische Kanzlei plant wohl Klage wegen AT1-Anleihen - Credit Suisse-Banker gehen gegen Boni-Ausfall vor
Ruhiger Wochenstart: Dow schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI und DAX letztlich mit leichten Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mit Gewinnen
NIO Aktie News: NIO steigt am Montagnachmittag stark
Ausblick: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Russisches Gold: Verschiebungen im Goldhandel nach Sanktionen
Silberpreis: Silber wird von Grossspekulanten an den Terminmärken abverkauft
Wisekey-Aktie springt hoch: Wisekey hat Zuteilungsquote für Sealsq endgültig beschlossen
So könnte Bitcoin von einem US-Zahlungsausfall profitieren
Achiko-Aktie -36 Prozent: Achiko räumt enorme Überschuldung nach Artikel 725b ein
PUK soll Credit Suisse-Übernahme durch UBS untersuchen: So geht es jetzt weiter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit