19.03.2021 23:49:00

NRMP Match Results in 6,597 New DO Residents

CHICAGO, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 6,327 osteopathic medical students and 270 past DO graduates matched into postgraduate year 1 (PGY1) residency positions through the 2021 National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) Match. That is a net increase of 359 DO students from the prior year.

Of the expanded applicant pool, a total of 89.1% of the 7,101 (a 7.9% increase from last year) DO students matched into residency programs in 39 specialties, which represents a modest increase in specialty areas, compared to last year's first combined Match.

Final placement numbers, including residencies secured through the NRMP's Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program (SOAP), will not be available until May, but the percentage of secured residencies is expected to align with the 99% rate reported in 2020.

The specialty breakdown is consistent with the osteopathic profession's historic emphasis on careers in primary care, with 55.8% choosing family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics and combined primary care residencies.

"As a family physician, my heart swells with pride to see the number of DOs entering family medicine and primary care positions," said Dr. Thomas Ely, the 124th president of the American Osteopathic Association. "And, with equal enthusiasm I applaud our new generation of osteopathic physicians who have chosen to pursue psychiatry, anesthesiology, surgery and other specialty residencies."

Specialty Areas

For graduating fourth-year osteopathic medical students, the top 15 specialties by number of PGY1 matches are:

  • Internal medicine
  • Family medicine
  • Emergency medicine
  • Pediatrics
  • Psychiatry
  • Transitional Year (PGY1 only)
  • Anesthesiology
  • Surgery
  • OB-GYN
  • Internal medicine-preliminary (PGY1 only)
  • Neurology
  • Orthopedic surgery
  • Pathology
  • Physical medicine and rehabilitation
  • Surgery-preliminary (PGY1 only)

    • In all, 2,918 positions were filled in non-primary care specialties. View the NRMP data.

    "Regardless of specialty, the osteopathic philosophy, principles and practice teach a whole-person, patient-centered approach to care that is essential today," said AOA CEO Kevin Klauer, DO, EJD, FACEP. "Doctors of osteopathic medicine are entering the medical profession during a time of critical need and their growing contribution to our nation's health care system provides reason to celebrate."

    This year's NRMP Match reflected an increase in U.S. candidates who matched to PGY-1 positions. Notably, DOs increased at a higher rate than their MD counterparts: 6% compared to 1.8%, respectively.

    Other Match Outcomes

    While 6,327 seniors and 270 prior DO graduates matched into a Postgraduate Year 1 (PGY1) residency position through the NRMP Match, additional DO applicants found their residencies earlier this week via the NRMP's Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program (SOAP). SOAP numbers will be available in early May.

    "Matching with a residency program is a process, and this year's NRMP Match was a very successful initial step for our osteopathic graduates," said Dr. Klauer. "Once the full residency placement cycle is complete, we expect that 99% of DOs will achieve a training location, a remarkable number that emulates last year's success."

    Additionally, this match season, 269 graduating osteopathic fourth-years and 76 graduates were placed via the military match, which places applicants into programs run or sponsored by the military. A small number of graduating osteopathic fourth-years and recent graduates were placed into programs via smaller specialty matches such as the Urology Match and San Francisco Match.

    "Congratulations to our 6,597 newly matched DO residents! You've earned this momentous honor, and the AOA is so proud to support you on your tremendous journey ahead," said Dr. Ely.

    About the American Osteopathic Association

    The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) represents more than 151,000 osteopathic physicians (DOs) and osteopathic medical students; promotes public health; encourages scientific research; serves as the primary certifying body for DOs; and is the accrediting agency for osteopathic medical schools. To learn more about DOs and the osteopathic philosophy of medicine, visit www.osteopathic.org.

