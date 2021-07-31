NRL to hold media availabilities at Sea-Air-Space 2021

|
WASHINGTON, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Naval Research Laboratory's scientists and engineers will be available Aug. 2-4 to discuss their cutting-edge research and advances in technology during the Navy League's Global Maritime Exposition Sea-Air-Space in exhibit booth #302 and featured speakers will present on Tuesday in the Chesapeake 5 room at the Gaylord National Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland. In addition to the in person event this year, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. NRL will also be participating the in the virtual exhibit hall.
Featured NRL technologies:
Carbon Capture converts seawater to fuel. NRL used a catalytic converter to extract carbon dioxide and hydrogen from seawater and then converted the gasses into liquid hydrocarbons at a 92 percent efficiency rate.
Global Predictive Seabed Model (GPSM) provides site-specific details on seafloor properties, such as temperature, overall carbon concentration and pressure. Seafloor properties, which effect acoustics in the ocean, are mostly unknown on a large-scale basis. GMPS uses advanced, machine-learning algorithms to estimate the missing value based on information about another area that may be geographically distant, but similar geologically.
Graphene chip detects sulfur compounds in fuels. This technology is a new class of sulfur detector-on-a-chip based on two-dimensional material called graphene, combined with metal oxide nanoparticles, as the transducing and sensory elements. These detectors yield a fast and inexpensive (at scale) detection of sulfur compounds.
Hexapod Robot is a multi-legged robotic platform with autonomous on-board tracking capabilities and is used for investigating collaboration in autonomous multi-robot teams operating in challenging terrains such as sandy, wooded, or wet environments where wheeled or tracked platforms may not operate effectively.
Lighter-Than-Air-Autonomous-Agent (LTA3) is used to facilitate development and testing of new swarm behaviors for teams of airborne autonomous systems.
PROTEUS is a system used to identify, query, and filter vessels based on user-defined criteria. This system can execute advanced queries resulting in robust, timely, and informative track updates.
Pyrocumulonimbus (PyroCb) plumes generated by current wildfires in the U.S. and Canada. Subject matter experts from NRL will be available in the virtual booth to answer questions about PyroCb "smoke thunderclouds," which produce lightning, hail, but little, if any, precipitation.
Zinc-based batteries offer a safe, inexpensive alternative to fire-prone lithium-based batteries, yet have been historically limited by poor recharge ability. NRL has eradicated this centuries-old roadblock by developing a 3D zinc (Zn) "sponge" electrode architecture comprising interpenetrating networks of Zn scaffolding and void space.
Schedules - Presentations and Exhibit Booth #302
- NRL Exhibit Booth #302 [Download PDF]
- Scheduler Virtual Exhibit Hall [Download PDF]
- Speakers - Break-Out Sessions - Chesapeake 5 Room [Download PDF]
About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California, and employs approximately 3,000 civilian scientists, engineers and support personnel.
Media Contact:
(202)424-9955
nrlpao@nrl.navy.mil
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrl-to-hold-media-availabilities-at-sea-air-space-2021-301345600.html
SOURCE U.S. Naval Research Laboratory
