16.05.2021 23:30:00

NRI Australia Expands Locally with Acquisition of Planit

SYDNEY, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NRI Australia (NRI AU), an Australian regional management company that is part of the global NRI group, announced today the acquisition of Planit, an Australian-based global leader in application testing and quality engineering services. 

The acquisition is in line with NRI's strategy to expand its capability and global footprint as part of the "Vision2022" strategy, which aims to expand NRI's client base in other industrial sectors and enhance its presence across the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Hiroyuki Kawanami, president of NRI Australia, said the acquisition of Planit, which employs approximately 1500 staff and has offices across Australia as well as in New Zealand, India and the United Kingdom, would further strengthen NRI's capabilities globally.

"We are excited to continue to meet milestones that support NRI's Vision2022 through the acquisition of Planit, a leader in the provision of quality engineering and application testing services," Mr Kawanami said.

"Welcoming Planit to the NRI Group will allow us to maximise Planit's offerings and expertise and continue to grow the business by expanding its operations into Japan and other areas of Asia.

"This is particularly important as the efficiency of application testing and automation is a crucial step in digital transformation initiatives in order to meet demand for faster, more user friendly, secure and accurate system development.

"Through this acquisition, NRI will be able to leverage Planit's suite of services and customer coverage in order to expand its offerings in Oceania along with the other subsidiaries in NRI's portfolio."

"NRI and Planit share commitment to quality as their core values and through each other's strengths, will jointly contribute to a safe and secure society."

Under the acquisition, Planit, which was established in 1997, will continue to operate under its brand, with the current Managing Director, Mike Weale, continuing to lead the Planit operations.

Mr Weale said: "Planit has developed substantially since its inception in 1997, growing from one office in Sydney to an industry leader with a significant presence across the globe. We continue to see strong demand and growth for our services and with NRI's global footprint, this further strengthens our capability to continue to deliver our quality customer solutions. We are excited to have the support of a large global business that is NRI behind us."

Planit joins a number of other subsidiaries under NRI Australia, including AUSIEX, ASG Group, M&T Resources, Group 10 Consulting and 1ICT. The acquisition figure is confidential.

