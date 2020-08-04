04.08.2020 23:00:00

NRI Advances Its Corporate Relocation Services with New Certified Relocation Professionals

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NRI Relocation, Inc., an award-winning corporate relocation company, is pleased to announce that its employees successfully passed the 2020 Worldwide ERC® Certified Relocation Professional® (CRP®) exam earlier this year. The CRP® designation recognizes professionals for their comprehensive knowledge of the principles and practices of U.S. employee relocation across all facets of the industry. It also recognizes an individual's commitment to continuing education in the specialized relocation field.

Jennifer Richtarcsik - NRI Relocation Consultant - successfully passed the CRP® exam using a combination of relocation industry experience and dedicated industry sector study. Jen is based in Boston MA and manages East Coast clients. NRI now has over 80% of its client-facing Operations, Client Services, and Sales teams with the coveted CRP® designation.

"We are extremely proud of Jennifer and her dedication to professional growth and industry knowledge," says NRI President John Zilka. "We are excited to be advancing the overall knowledge base of NRI to the benefit of our clients, transferees, and suppliers."

For more information about the Worldwide ERC® CRP® designation, please visit https://www.worldwideerc.org/crp-detail.

About NRI Relocation, Inc.
Established 1985, NRI Relocation is an award-winning relocation management company for U.S. corporate relocation services, global relocation services, and international assignments. We move key talent forward to new career opportunities worldwide, so that employee engagement, productivity, and success can thrive. We do this by connecting our values-based philosophy of Taking Relocation Personally to every client and each employee. Our purpose guides the design and delivery of an employee relocation experience that perfectly aligns with the cultural and financial goals of our clients. Learn more about our policy + service + technology solutions at http://www.NRIrelocation.com or visit us in Buffalo Grove, IL, USA.

Contact:
NRI Media Team
info@NRIrelocation.com
847-215-5000

 

SOURCE NRI Relocation, Inc.

