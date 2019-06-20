NRG Systems, Global Leader in Wind and Solar Technology, Names Evan Vogel President

HINESBURG, Vt., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NRG Systems, Inc. announced today that Evan Vogel has joined the company as President. Vogel brings more than 30 years of experience in power, energy, and renewables to his new role, most recently overseeing marketing and engineering for Schneider Electric's Solar and Energy Storage Business. Vogel also led Schneider's transition from hardware focus to include a unique, cloud-connected SaaS platform that drove double-digit growth.

"I am excited to be joining NRG Systems at a truly pivotal point in the company's trajectory," said Vogel. "With the expansion of its solar and remote sensing products lines, growing service offerings, and the introduction of its Bat Deterrent System, NRG's portfolio has never been more diverse. I believe my experience in solar as well as bringing exciting new technologies to market will prove valuable as we enter into this new chapter."

Vogel, who holds a B.S.E.E. degree from New York University and MBA from Adelphi University, also served as Vice President of Marketing at Power-One, and later as the General Manager of the company's Global Business Unit, which saw revenues of $550 million. In addition to his positions at publicly traded Fortune 500 and S&P500 listed companies, Vogel has played a key role in leading start-ups, including Ampt and Petra Solar, to market and profitability.

"I have a true passion for renewable energy," said Vogel. "This is why I have dedicated the last fifteen years of my career to the solar market. NRG Systems' mission is close to my heart and I look forward to learning and growing with this pioneering company."

Vogel will move into his new role effective immediately. He replaces Justin Wheating, who retired as President of NRG Systems earlier this month.

About NRG Systems, Inc.

NRG Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE), revolutionized the way wind resource assessment was done more than 36 years ago. Today, this heritage of innovation drives everything they do. The company is dedicated to designing and manufacturing smart technologies for a more sustainable planet – that means more renewable energy, cleaner air, and a safer environment for all. Their measurement systems, turbine control sensors, and Lidar remote sensors can be found in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit nrgsystems.com.

