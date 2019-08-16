16.08.2019 06:00:00

NRD, LLC Providing Static Control Solutions to 70,000 Attendees and Exhibitors at SEMA 2019

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NRD® will be attending the annual SEMA show November 5-8, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV, providing static solutions for the automotive industry.

NRD understands the importance of keeping static out of an auto repair and detailing environment. Static can attract dust and unwanted particles, making it incredibly difficult to keep surfaces clean. And that can lead to imperfections and blemishes and, ultimately, rework and added costs.

As part of their automotive static solution products, NRD manufactures specialty ionizers for the auto body industry to eliminate surface contamination. These ionizers allow users to keep surfaces clean, avoiding unnecessary reworking and buffing. Ultimately, it delivers a "one time and done" solution, saving time and money while delivering superior results–from customization and restyling, promotional wrappers, to everyday repairs–with maximum satisfaction for customers as well as insurance companies keeping their brand promise to their customers.

Visit booth #10786 in the north hall, where NRD will be showcasing Neutralizer® AC Auto Body Refinishing Anti-Static Gun, model 6500. The Neutralizer® AC is perfect for automotive surface prep in collision or restoration shops. The Kit includes light weight, durable gun, rechargeable lithium ion battery, two emitter pins and safety keys. This model is portable and convenient to use in any collision shop, painting booth or restoration project and is equally well-suited for use on RVs, trucks and boats.

###

About NRD

For 50 years, NRD has been a global supplier of devices that eliminate electrostatic discharge in environments such as R&D, laboratory, technology, industrial applications, and automotive, as well as specialty sources for ECD, IMS, and more. They service each industry and static concern uniquely with a customer-first approach and are the only company in the world that offers both alpha and corona static control solutions.
For more information about NRD, visit https://www.nrdstaticcontrol.com/
Or
Contact us at sales@NRDLLC.com and we'll help you find your unique solution.

###

About SEMA

A love for cars, trucks and SUVs is the motivating force behind the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA). This trade association consists of a diverse group of manufacturers, distributors, retailers, publishing companies, auto restorers, street rod builders, restylers, car clubs, race teams and more.

For More information on SEMA, please visit https://www.semashow.com

# # #

 

SOURCE NRD, LLC

