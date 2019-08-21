21.08.2019 23:13:00

NRCS Partners in California Receive Funding for Conservation Innovations

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, six Conservation Innovation Grant (CIG) projects were selected for funding. Project approval was awarded to five different organizations that received a combined $450,000

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) administers CIG as part of its Environmental Quality Incentives Program. NRCS uses CIG to invest in innovative conservation technologies and approaches with the goal of wide-scale adoption to address natural resource issues.

"These grants will help spur creativity and problem-solving on California's farms and ranches," said Carlos Suarez, state conservationist for NRCS in California. "Successes in the Conservation Innovation Grant program provide new opportunities to help resolve pressing conservation challenges and leverage new investments in conservation partnerships with farmers, ranchers and other stakeholders."

CIG grants awarded are as follows:

  • The University of California will work with small grain producers to demonstrate and facilitate best nitrogen fertilizer management practices.
  • Land Trust of Napa County will study the effects of fuels-reduction prescribed grazing on plant communities in oak woodland habitats.
  • American Farmland Trust will develop a framework for decision making to prioritize water infiltration and farmland protection projects for conservation resilience in the San Joaquin Valley and other areas of California.
  • The University of California will gather data to address key questions related to water quality impacts of swine grazing and develop best management practices for these types of operations.
  • Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation will seek to increase adoption of Bee Better Certified (BBC) label specific to vineyards.
  • California Deer Association will study the feasibility of using Thermal Imaging drone technology to rescue and relocate deer and pronghorn fawns and elk calves thereby reducing wildlife mortality.

More information on CIG can be found at http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/main/national/programs/financial/cig/.

NRCS has provided leadership in a partnership effort to help America's private landowners and managers conserve their soil, water and other natural resources since 1935. For more information on NRCS, visit www.nrcs.usda.gov.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nrcs-partners-in-california-receive-funding-for-conservation-innovations-300905458.html

SOURCE USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien
14:27
Vontobel: Silberminenbetreiber im Fokus
13:25
Saudi-Arabien und Kanada halten Ölangebot knapp
06:17
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Erholung erreicht Schlüsselstelle / Adecco – Jetzt ist Mut gefragt
20.08.19
SMI setzt Erholung fort
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Diese Börsenneulinge sorgen für Bewegung | BX Swiss | Aktien

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt
Rohstoff mit Potenzial - Wasserstoff hinkt anderen Antriebsarten aber noch hinterher
Evolva-Aktie schiesst 25 Prozent hoch: Evolva steigert Produkt- und F&E-Umsatz deutlich
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie klettert mehr als 50 Prozent: ASMALLWORLD stellt Erreichen der Gewinnzone im Halbjahr in Aussicht
Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Wall Street verabschiedet sich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Walmart klagt gegen Tesla wegen brennender Solarmodule
Basilea-Aktie steigt: Basilea verringert Verlust im Halbjahr deutlich
Umwelthilfe fordert Ausstieg aus Verbrennungsmotor bis 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch höher. Der DAX konnte Boden gutmachen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB