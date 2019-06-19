19.06.2019 20:07:00

NPC Men's Physique Bodybuilder Kyle Boddie, signs with Mon Ethos Pro ahead of upcoming 2019 NPC Patriot's Challenge Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada according to Mon Ethos Pro President David Whi...

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro announces the signing of NPC Men's Physique Bodybuilder Kyle Boddie to their stable of up and coming athletes. Boddie, who is currently serving in the United States Air Force and based at Nellis Air Force Base, is a member of the Air Force Thunderbirds, and travels the world performing aircraft acrobatics as part of that special team of aviators.

Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker

Boddie has been bodybuilding since 2014 when he first fell in love with the sport, spending every morning in the gym in spite of his busy schedule with the military. "As busy as my daily schedule is, I wake up with one thing on my mind, and that is to put in effort toward my dream no matter how small or big the progression is. It matters to me that I do something to work toward it and not give up. I will not let anyone out work me because I know I want it more than they do," says Boddie.

In addition to the IFBB Patriot's Challenge Championship taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada in early July, Boddie is also preparing for competition at the 2019 USA Bodybuilding Championships, which serves as an IFBB Pro Qualifier in Men's Physique Open. "Zach competes on that next level, the kind of level that only our countries best aviators are capable of sustaining, and he brings all of that hard work and dedication into the gym and onto the stage when he competes, and we can't be more excited that he's signed up with Mon Ethos and joined our team," says Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker.

Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.

Media & Agent Contact:
Mon Ethos Pro
Phone: 888-575-2664
Email: press@monethos.com

Mon Ethos Athlete Kyle Boddie

(PRNewsfoto/Mon Ethos Pro)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/npc-mens-physique-bodybuilder-kyle-boddie-signs-with-mon-ethos-pro-ahead-of-upcoming-2019-npc-patriots-challenge-championship-in-las-vegas-nevada-according-to-mon-ethos-pro-president-david-whitaker-300871519.html

SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:23
Vontobel: CLNs - eine attraktive Anlagemöglichkeit im Tiefzinsumfeld?
10:19
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: Trading-Kaufsignal
10:16
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
09:02
SMI erreicht erstmals die 10.000er-Marke
05:58
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Extrem bullisher Tag / Credit Suisse – 11,00 CHF-Marke als Rettungsanker?
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:00
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
SMI beendet den Handel mit kräftigem Plus - erstmaliger Sprung über 10'000 -- US-Börsen mit Zugewinnen -- DAX legt zum Schluss kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Bell-Aktie bricht ein: Bell rechnet fürs Halbjahr mit Ergebnisrückgang - Orior-Papiere ebenfalls tiefer
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wisekey will maximal 10 Prozent der Aktien zurückkaufen
SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Börsenindex SMI überschreitet erstmals 10'000 Punkte
Infineon-Aktie sackt ab: Infineon zapft Kapitalmarkt an für Übernahme von Cypress Semiconductor
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Clariant-Aktie höher: Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Kohlpaintner verlässt Unternehmen - Zusammenarbeit mit Elevance ausgebaut

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leicht negativ aus der Sitzung -- DAX kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Nach der gestrigen Rally ging es am heimischen Markt zur Wochenmitte etwas ruhiger zu. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich wenig bewegt. Der Handel an den US-Börsen ist zur Wochenmitte von Zurückhaltung geprägt. Die asiatischen Börsen gewannen am Mittwoch kräftig hinzu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB