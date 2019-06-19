NPC Men's Physique Bodybuilder Kyle Boddie, signs with Mon Ethos Pro ahead of upcoming 2019 NPC Patriot's Challenge Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada according to Mon Ethos Pro President David Whi...

BOSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mon Ethos Pro announces the signing of NPC Men's Physique Bodybuilder Kyle Boddie to their stable of up and coming athletes. Boddie, who is currently serving in the United States Air Force and based at Nellis Air Force Base, is a member of the Air Force Thunderbirds, and travels the world performing aircraft acrobatics as part of that special team of aviators.

Boddie has been bodybuilding since 2014 when he first fell in love with the sport, spending every morning in the gym in spite of his busy schedule with the military. "As busy as my daily schedule is, I wake up with one thing on my mind, and that is to put in effort toward my dream no matter how small or big the progression is. It matters to me that I do something to work toward it and not give up. I will not let anyone out work me because I know I want it more than they do," says Boddie.

In addition to the IFBB Patriot's Challenge Championship taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada in early July, Boddie is also preparing for competition at the 2019 USA Bodybuilding Championships, which serves as an IFBB Pro Qualifier in Men's Physique Open. "Zach competes on that next level, the kind of level that only our countries best aviators are capable of sustaining, and he brings all of that hard work and dedication into the gym and onto the stage when he competes, and we can't be more excited that he's signed up with Mon Ethos and joined our team," says Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker.

Mon Ethos Pro is an athlete and talent consulting company that represents some of the top athletes competing in sport today.

Media & Agent Contact:

Mon Ethos Pro

Phone: 888-575-2664

Email: press@monethos.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/npc-mens-physique-bodybuilder-kyle-boddie-signs-with-mon-ethos-pro-ahead-of-upcoming-2019-npc-patriots-challenge-championship-in-las-vegas-nevada-according-to-mon-ethos-pro-president-david-whitaker-300871519.html

SOURCE Mon Ethos Pro