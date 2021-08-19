SMI 12’396 -1.2%  SPI 15’893 -1.1%  Dow 34’874 -0.3%  DAX 15’766 -1.3%  Euro 1.0732 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’125 -1.5%  Gold 1’780 -0.4%  Bitcoin 42’827 4.0%  Dollar 0.9190 0.3%  Öl 67.0 -0.7% 
19.08.2021 21:46:00

Nozin Selected Best Infection Prevention Product 2021 by Newsweek and The Leapfrog Group

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Life Technologies Corp. is pleased to announce the Nozin NOVASM colonization risk mitigation program for implementing Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic in hospitals ranked among 2021's Best Infection Prevention Products by Newsweek and The Leapfrog Group.

Nozin NOVA Programs Awarded Best Infection Prevention Product Rating by Leapfrog Group & Newsweek.

The award recognizes the most promising products for helping patients and the health care workforce avoid infection. The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit that evaluates health care quality, collaborated with Newsweek to grade products and services using four criteria: effectiveness, safety to patients and healthcare workers, successful real-world implementation, and the stability of the company to support future implementation.

"We evaluated the quality of research demonstrating a product's effectiveness," said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief. "Case studies from hospitals and other healthcare facilities were used to evaluate real-world implementation."

Used in hundreds of hospitals nationwide, Nozin NOVASM programs are clinically proven to help reduce risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) up to 96%, improve patient care, and provide up to $1.4 million in annual cost savings1. Hospital leadership also reports increased staff satisfaction with Nozin.

Nozin NOVA programs for colonization risk mitigation have been shown to reduce methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection risks in hospitals and surgery centers by up to 100%1. The NOVA programs utilize Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic to reduce levels of dangerous pathogens. Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® is the #1 product used for daily nasal decolonization by hospitals. With its patented Nozaseptin® formulation, Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® delivers fast pathogen reduction and 12-hour persistence in a safe, pleasant application.

"For Nozin to be selected for the second year as a Best Infection Prevention Product for 2021 by Newsweek and The Leapfrog Group is a great honor. We share this recognition with the many hospitals that have benefited from Nozin," said John Willimann, CEO of Global Life Technologies Corp. "We are more motivated than ever to forge ahead on our mission to improve patient care and support healthcare professionals in the vital work to reduce infections."

About Nozin and Global Life Technologies Corp.

Nozin is the leading brand in nasal decolonization. Nozin NOVASM programs and Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic from Global Life Technologies Corp. are empowering healthcare professionals in hundreds of hospitals. Designed to improve care, lower infection risk and reduce healthcare costs, NOVA programs utilize Nozin® Nasal Sanitizer® antiseptic with clinically supported infection prevention solutions for healthcare facilities, their patients and the providers who care for them.

Nozin®, Nasal Sanitizer®, Nozaseptin® and NOVA are trademarks of Global Life Technologies Corp. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Nozin | Global Life Technologies Corp.

Newsweek, Leapfrog Group 2021 Best Infection Prevention Products announcement link.

To learn more, visit nozin.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

1.       References list: nozin.com/clinical-outcomes.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nozin-selected-best-infection-prevention-product-2021-by-newsweek-and-the-leapfrog-group-301359385.html

SOURCE Global Life Technologies Corp.; Nozin

