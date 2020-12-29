SMI 10’678 0.7%  SPI 13’318 0.8%  Dow 30’304 -0.3%  DAX 13’761 -0.2%  Euro 1.0835 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’581 0.2%  Gold 1’877 0.2%  Bitcoin 23’526 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8848 -0.5%  Öl 51.1 0.3% 
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.12.2020 20:00:00

NOXXON Announces Initiation of NOX-A12 Manufacturing for Future Clinical Studies

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the initiation of manufacturing of NOX-A12, the company’s lead drug candidate, in preparation for upcoming clinical studies.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Spotify / Walt Disney Co. 58731553 50.00 % 10.00 %
Deutsche Post / Fedex / UPS United Parcel Service 58115323 59.00 % 9.50 %
Apple Inc. / Microsoft Corp. / Samsung Electronics GDR 58731555 59.00 % 8.50 %

As previously communicated, NOXXON’s clinical development strategy for NOX-A12 will focus on two indications: brain and pancreatic cancer. The company will evaluate different combination approaches enabling multiple avenues to successfully develop NOX-A12 and to advance the company’s pipeline in underserved indications.

NOXXON is preparing to initiate a two-arm clinical trial in H2 2021 for pancreatic cancer. The study will test two different standard of care chemotherapy combinations with NOX-A12 plus anti-PD-1 immunotherapy in second-line patients. This strategic approach will enable NOXXON to choose the optimal combination therapy to move forward into a randomized, controlled pivotal study.

In its clinical development strategy for brain cancer, the company plans to expand the ongoing Phase 1/2 dose escalation study of NOX-A12 combined with radiotherapy. The expansion of the dose cohort chosen for the anticipated pivotal trial would provide additional safety and efficacy data in a larger group of patients for discussions with regulatory agencies. The initiation of the expansion study is planned for 2021.

In order to secure manufacturing commitments that will allow continued advancement of these programs, the company drew down tranches dedicated to drug manufacturing for a total amount of €2.5 million from the Atlas Special Opportunities, LLC (ASO) convertible bond vehicle and issued to ASO 2,546 convertible bonds (including 46 convertible bonds issued in relation to the transaction fee) with a nominal value of €1,000 each on December 29, 2020. The amended and improved conditions of this financing vehicle were disclosed on October 14, 2020.

"As our clinical studies advance and the results give us further insight into the potential of NOX-A12, we have made the decision to invest in the supply of NOX-A12 to meet upcoming milestones. The source of funding that we put in place with ASO in April 2020 allows us to specifically draw funds for manufacturing commitments in order to ensure our clinical development strategy moves forward in a timely manner,” commented Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

NOXXON’s cash position was significantly strengthened throughout the course of 2020. This improved financial runway supports our discussions with industrial partners and allows us to fully develop our strategic plans, including an initial market approval for NOX-A12 in 2025. Our goal is to maximize the therapeutic potential of targeting the tumor microenvironment, particularly by inhibiting chemokines, an area in which NOXXON is striving to become a global leader. By securing NOX-A12’s manufacturing and, through it, the successful continuation of NOXXON’s clinical trials, we intend to enhance the positioning of our unique pipeline for both investors and industrial partners. We plan to maintain a cash position that will allow the continued advancement of our products and secure our position in partnering discussions,” added Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

About NOXXON

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company’s second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag

https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu NOXXON Pharma N.V.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NOXXON Pharma N.V.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 82.48
1.99 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’051.00
1.40 %
Geberit 556.00
1.24 %
Nestle 104.60
0.98 %
Roche Hldg G 306.95
0.67 %
UBS Group 12.53
-0.12 %
Swiss Life Hldg 410.60
-0.41 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.40
-0.43 %
CS Group 11.41
-0.52 %
ABB 24.79
-0.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07:02
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Kurs auf 3’800 Punkte / Julius Bär – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18:30
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale und thematische Aktien
16:12
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Globale Anleihen
28.12.20
Schroders: Wie Nachhaltigkeit bei der Anlage in Private Assets funktioniert
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOXXON Pharma N.V. 0.53 -2.60% NOXXON Pharma N.V.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Novartis und anderen Pharmafirmen winkt nach Preissenkungen in China mehr Absatz -Novartis-Aktie geht im Plus aus dem Handel
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien uneinig: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung
NEL, Ballard Power, FuelCell und Co.: Expertenmeinungen zu beliebten Wasserstoff-Aktien
BioNTech-Aktie knickt ein: Probleme in Belgien verzögern Impfstofflieferung für Spanien
Clariant-Grossaktionär will Präsident Kottmann aus VR entfernen - Aktie schlussendlich in Grün
Chinesischer Regulierer stutzt Alibaba-Ableger Ant zusammen - Alibaba-Aktie in Rot
Impfstoffgabe startet - diese Schweizer Aktien könnten profitieren
Trump unterzeichnet neues Corona-Hilfspaket - Euro profitiert gegenüber Franken und Dollar
Wall Street mit neuen Bestmarken -- SMI beendet Handel weit im Plus -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schließt nach erneutem Rekordhoch tiefer -- Pluszeichen überwogen in Asien
An den US-Börsen halten sich die Anleger zurück. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel höher. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte nach einer erneuten Rekordmarke im Minus. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden mehrheitlich Gewinne eingefahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit