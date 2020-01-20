NOXXON Announces Another Capital Increase of €0.5 Million Through a Private Placement of Shares

Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that following discussions with investors it has received commitments for an investment of another €0.5 million through a private placement to complement the private placement of €0.5 million announced on January 14, 2020.

"With this capital increase we welcome a new group of European investors to NOXXON. Consistent with our recent capital increases, for which we have attracted long-term equity investors, there are no warrants or other option-like instruments attached to this financing,” said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

The price agreed with investors was aligned with the private placement of the previous week at €0.51 per share. As such, it is anticipated that 980,391 new shares will be issued in the context of this financing. Closing and settlement of this transaction is expected within the next seven days.

See the annex of this press release for further details on the dilution related to this transaction.

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company’s second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

Impact on shareholder's capital

Provided that all commitments are fulfilled, the number of shares before the transaction, 14,454,220, would be increased by 980,391 to a total of 15,434,611 shares. A shareholder that held 1.000% of the company's share capital prior to the private placement would hold 0.936% after the transaction. Using the consolidated accounting information as of June 30, 2019, as subsequently adjusted for the July 2019 Rights Issue, the August 2019 and January 2020 private placements and intervening warrant exercises, shareholders’ equity per common share is adjusted by this transaction from -€0.151 to -€0.109.

