22.12.2020 19:17:00

NOXCO Launch Provides Emissions Guarantees for Power Generation Industry

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOXCO, a pioneer in the power generation industry, today announced its launch as a private company. Led by President & CEO Jeff Bause, NOXCO offers power plants a new and innovative option to manage emissions systems performance, cost, and risk through a long-term service agreement (LTSA) for NOx, CO, and ammonia slip emissions.

NOXCO: Guaranteed emissions, risk-free compliance

Bause shared how the new company concept developed: "The idea for the formation of NOXCO came as our team identified the large obstacles and pressures that power plant operators face: steep compliance requirements, the expectation to maximize profits while operating aging assets, and the challenges of new dispatch requirements on their emissions systems."

Going beyond traditional catalyst management, NOXCO delivers integrated solutions with a complete system guarantee for NOx, CO, and ammonia slip. NOXCO provides expertise across catalysts, ammonia systems, emissions, and cleaning to bring a fully-integrated, data-driven solution to maximize the performance of an entire emissions system.

Bause continued his thoughts about the value NOXCO delivers. "NOXCO aims to raise the bar for the industry with the very first LTSA for emissions compliance. We have the answer to help alleviate the large pain points, including the operational risk that comes from emissions compliance. Compliance, maintenance, and performance risk are all transferred from the operator to NOXCO, bringing peace of mind."

The cost of the NOXCO LTSA is fixed and levelized over the term of the contract, which provides cost certainty and lifecycle cost savings when compared to the traditional industry program costs.

NOXCO delivers value-added solutions to independent power operators, regulated industries, power plant management teams, and investors.

About NOXCO
NOXCO is an independent power industry services company partnering with power plants and management teams to deliver guaranteed compliance and life cycle system maintenance through the industry's first LTSA for emissions systems – offering cash flow predictability, improved performance, and 100% risk mitigation. The NOXCO team includes highly-skilled emissions experts who remove the burden and responsibility for managing complex emission systems and meeting rigorous compliance standards for fleets in the post-warranty lifecycle. Information: www.gonoxco.com or 844-GO-NOXCO (844-466-6926).

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxco Twitter: www.twitter.com/gonoxco 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noxco-launch-provides-emissions-guarantees-for-power-generation-industry-301197702.html

SOURCE NOXCO

