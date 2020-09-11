11.09.2020 01:07:00

Now Pre-selling in Antioch: Two New Home Collections by Century Communities

ANTIOCH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, is bringing two new home collections to Cielo at Sand Creek, its celebrated gated community in Antioch boasting versatile single-family homes, exceptional clubhouse amenities, and access to schools within the Brentwood Union School District. The Horizon Collection and Vista Collection—each offering a dynamic lineup of single- and two-story floor plans—are currently pre-selling, with select homes available to reserve online.

Lily floor plan | Horizon Collection at Cielo at Sand Creek | Antioch, CA

Explore each collection at CenturyCommunities.com/CieloHorizonand CenturyCommunities.com/CieloVista!

"We're thrilled to debut these new home collections at Cielo at Sand Creek," said Nick Arenson, Bay Area Division President. "This provides homebuyers with even more home designs and price points to choose from, in a sought-after community with exceptional amenities and a prime location."

HOMES

  • New single-family homes from the mid $500s to mid $600s
  • Single- and two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages
  • Up to 2,711 square feet
  • Media rooms, game rooms, lofts and more included on select plans

COMMUNITY AMENITIES

  • Clubhouse with meeting rooms
  • Outdoor pool with shaded lounge seating
  • Grill area with seating
  • Playground with picnic tables
  • Gated community entrance

For more information, call 833.769.1656.

Sales Center: 5361 Redwood Valley Lane, Antioch, CA 94531

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Mira floor plan | Vista Collection at Cielo at Sand Creek | Antioch, CA

Clubhouse, pool and playground | Cielo at Sand Creek in Antioch, CA

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-pre-selling-in-antioch-two-new-home-collections-by-century-communities-301128051.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

