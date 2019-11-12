+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
12.11.2019 12:45:00

NOW Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has scheduled a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 8:00 am (US Central Time). Financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ending December 31, 2019 are expected to be released that morning before the market opens.

The call will be broadcast through the Investor Relations link on NOW Inc.’s web site at ir.distributionnow.com on a listen-only basis. Listeners should log in prior to the start of the call to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will be available online for thirty days following the conference. Participants may also join the conference call by dialing 1-800-446-1671 within North America or 1-847-413-3362 outside of North America five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the "NOW Inc. Earnings Conference Call” or the "DistributionNOW Earnings Conference Call.”

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. Through its network of approximately 255 locations and 4,500 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.

