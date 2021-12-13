Novozymes and Saipem enter collaboration agreement to create a more sustainable CO2 capture

The partnership will develop new biotech solutions aimed at carbon capture through enzymes.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – December 13, 2021 – Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions, and Saipem, an advanced technological and engineering platform for safe and sustainable complex infrastructure and plants, have signed a collaboration agreement for the development of innovative solutions for enzymatic carbon capture.

As part of the agreement, Saipem - which owns an enzyme-based CO 2 capture technology - will be responsible for providing process, mechanical and equipment design, while Novozymes will provide enzymes while further optimizing the process through enzymes innovation.

Enzymatic carbon capture is more sustainable in environmental terms and more cost-effective compared to traditional CO 2 capture processes. In fact, it is based on the use of enzymes that require the input of heat at lower temperatures and a significantly moderate use of chemicals, energy and, consequently, cuts down the production of harmful waste. Furthermore, this process is more reliable, as the carbonates and enzymes, being low corrosion materials, minimize the deterioration of equipment.

Saipem and Novozymes are mutually satisfied with the signed agreement which constitutes an important step towards realizing innovative solutions for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In fact, thanks to Saipem's expertise in CO 2 capture and storage technologies and Novozymes' cutting-edge enzymes solutions, the two companies can make the enzymatic carbon capture process highly competitive on the market of traditional amine processes.

"This collaboration is an important step towards more sustainable solutions for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Enzymatic carbon capture has the potential to replace resource-heavy processes with energy-efficient, biological processes, providing both environmental and financial benefits while accelerating the battle against climate change,” says Amy Byrick, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Business Transformation at Novozymes.

For more information visit https://biosolutions.novozymes.com/en/carbon-captur e .

About Novozymes

Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners, and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bioinnovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel, and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future.

We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com



Nasdaq OMX: NZYM-B • 6,200 employees • DKK 14,5 billion turnover • 30+ industries • 700+ products

