Novotech Sponsors Oncology Summit with eChina Health and Expert Panel on Drug Development Acceleration with Endpoints for ASCO 2023

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO is sponsoring key oncology focussed expert events for ASCO: a pre-ASCO Summit with eChina Health, and a webinar panel discussion on accelerating development of advanced therapies with Endpoints.



Novotech, which has more than 15 senior executives and oncology leaders attending ASCO, is sponsoring the eChina Health pre-ASCO China Summit and Dinner. The Summit brings together world leaders in oncology for a 1-day series of expert presentations.

Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller will give the welcome address, Novotech Chief Commercial Officer Barry Murphy will present during the session on "Bringing Transformational Medicines to Patients Worldwide” and Novotech Head of China Andy Liu is a panellist on the "Future of China Biopharmaceutical” session.

Session topics include:

Showcase Novel Breakthrough Therapies from China

Bringing Transformational Medicines to Patients Worldwide

Future of China Biopharmaceutical

China Clinical Oncology Breakthrough

Global Clinical Oncology Breakthrough (by ASCO Breakthrough Organizing Committee)



Location: 320 S. Canal St. The Platform Conference Center Chicago

Date: June 1

Time: 1-8.30pm (Central Time)

The Novotech ASCO expert webinar panel in partnership with Endpoints is titled "How to accelerate development in novel & advanced oncology therapies — from the starting line”.

Confirmed panelist include:

Dr. Vishal Navani, Consultant Medical Oncologist Tom Baker Cancer Centre, University of Calgary

Consultant Medical Oncologist Tom Baker Cancer Centre, University of Calgary Michele Gerber, CMO, Myeloid Therapeutics

CMO, Myeloid Therapeutics Kedan Lin, Senior Vice President, Harbour Biomed

Senior Vice President, Harbour Biomed Prof Jayesh Desai, Medical Oncologist/Clinical Research Head, Early Drug Development, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

Medical Oncologist/Clinical Research Head, Early Drug Development, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre Dr. Patricia Mucci LoRusso, Director – Early Phase Clinical Trials Program, Associate Center Director – Experimental Therapeutics, Yale Cancer Center/Yale University



Some of the questions covered include:

What ways we are seeing technologies such as CAR-T, ADCs, Immunotherapies, and mRNAs advance and innovate oncology development?

How can we set up trials with the end game in mind?

In what ways is Bayesian Data playing a role in early phase clinical trial design moving forward?

What are the key considerations to accelerate oncology clinical development timelines to support a global program strategy?

Date: June 5

Time: 1.30-2.25 pm EST (Virtual Event)

Novotech, a biotech CRO with global footprint and more than 25 years of clinical trial and drug development consulting experience was this month selected for the prestigious CRO Leadership Award 2023 for exceeded biotech customer expectations.

Novotech offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

The company has been selected for the CRO Leadership Award 2023, benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, is the recipient of the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence award and the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

