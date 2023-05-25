Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'325 -0.5%  SPI 14'908 -0.4%  Dow 32'765 -0.1%  DAX 15'794 -0.3%  Euro 0.9718 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'270 0.1%  Gold 1'941 -0.9%  Bitcoin 23'973 0.6%  Dollar 0.9057 0.1%  Öl 76.3 -2.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Änderungen im Depot der Commerzbank: US-Aktien der Commerzbank im ersten Quartal 2023
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
Bitcoin Ordinals: Was hinter den Bitcoin NFTs steckt und wie sie sich von Ethereum-basierten NFTs abheben
Wasserstoff-Aktien handeln: So investieren Sie in den Megatrend Brennstoffzelle
Microsoft-Aktie fester: Microsoft äussert Warnung vor chinesischen Hacker-Angriffen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882VAT31186490Valiant1478650Idorsia36346343
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

25.05.2023 23:27:44

Novotech Sponsors Oncology Summit with eChina Health and Expert Panel on Drug Development Acceleration with Endpoints for ASCO 2023

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO is sponsoring key oncology focussed expert events for ASCO: a pre-ASCO Summit with eChina Health, and a webinar panel discussion on accelerating development of advanced therapies with Endpoints.

Meet with the Novotech team at ASCO here

Novotech, which has more than 15 senior executives and oncology leaders attending ASCO, is sponsoring the eChina Health pre-ASCO China Summit and Dinner. The Summit brings together world leaders in oncology for a 1-day series of expert presentations.

Novotech CEO Dr. John Moller will give the welcome address, Novotech Chief Commercial Officer Barry Murphy will present during the session on "Bringing Transformational Medicines to Patients Worldwide and Novotech Head of China Andy Liu is a panellist on the "Future of China Biopharmaceutical session.

Session topics include:

  • Showcase Novel Breakthrough Therapies from China
  • Bringing Transformational Medicines to Patients Worldwide
  • Future of China Biopharmaceutical
  • China Clinical Oncology Breakthrough
  • Global Clinical Oncology Breakthrough (by ASCO Breakthrough Organizing Committee)

Location: 320 S. Canal St. The Platform Conference Center Chicago
Date: June 1
Time: 1-8.30pm (Central Time)
Register here

The Novotech ASCO expert webinar panel in partnership with Endpoints is titled "How to accelerate development in novel & advanced oncology therapies — from the starting line”.

Confirmed panelist include:

  • Dr. Vishal Navani, Consultant Medical Oncologist Tom Baker Cancer Centre, University of Calgary
  • Michele Gerber, CMO, Myeloid Therapeutics
  • Kedan Lin, Senior Vice President, Harbour Biomed
  • Prof Jayesh Desai, Medical Oncologist/Clinical Research Head, Early Drug Development, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre
  • Dr. Patricia Mucci LoRusso, Director – Early Phase Clinical Trials Program, Associate Center Director – Experimental Therapeutics, Yale Cancer Center/Yale University

Some of the questions covered include:

  • What ways we are seeing technologies such as CAR-T, ADCs, Immunotherapies, and mRNAs advance and innovate oncology development?
  • How can we set up trials with the end game in mind?
  • In what ways is Bayesian Data playing a role in early phase clinical trial design moving forward?
  • What are the key considerations to accelerate oncology clinical development timelines to support a global program strategy?

Register here
Date: June 5
Time: 1.30-2.25 pm EST (Virtual Event)

Novotech, a biotech CRO with global footprint and more than 25 years of clinical trial and drug development consulting experience was this month selected for the prestigious CRO Leadership Award 2023 for exceeded biotech customer expectations.

Novotech offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

The company has been selected for the CRO Leadership Award 2023, benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, is the recipient of the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence award and the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities. Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and FDA regulatory expertise and has experience in over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biotech clients conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe. Novotech has over 3,000 staff globally and 34 office locations across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

25.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Rohstoffe - Mehr Nachhaltigkeit / Tesla - Mehr Elektrifizierung
25.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
25.05.23 SMI-Anleger weiter auf der Flucht
24.05.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
24.05.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte gesucht
24.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Wolters Kluwer & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch
23.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'759.18 19.86 GXSSMU
Short 12'007.50 13.89 SMIUBU
Short 12'466.53 8.81 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'325.26 25.05.2023 17:30:35
Long 10'837.14 18.72 XQSSMU
Long 10'598.84 13.48 XESSMU
Long 10'164.83 8.99 CTSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: NVIDIA begeistert mit starker Umsatzprognose
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
Verhandlungen im US-Schuldenstreit stocken: Wall Street schwächelt -- SMI gibt letztendlich nach -- DAX sackt zum Handelsende kräftig ab -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen im Minus
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Verlusten: NVIDIA-Chef warnt vor "enormem Schaden" für US-Techindustrie
Partners Group-Aktie fester: Partners Group verkündet zwei Abgänge aus der Geschäftsleitung - Investment in Sterling Pharma Solutions
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Verlusten
SKAN-Aktie mit kräftigen Verlusten: Bundesanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Personen aus dem SKAN-Umfeld
Ypsomed-Aktie rot: Ypsomed kann Ergebnis verdoppeln - Dividendenerhöhung in Aussicht gestellt
Marktexperte überzeugt: Die Rezession ist bereits da - So positioniert er sich jetzt
Credit Suisse-Aktie fällt: EU genehmigt CS-Übernahme durch UBS

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit