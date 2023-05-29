Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'434 1.0%  SPI 15'066 1.1%  Dow 33'093 1.0%  DAX 15'953 -0.2%  Euro 0.9684 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'320 -0.4%  Gold 1'944 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'027 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9041 -0.2%  Öl 77.0 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS- und CS-Aktien: UBS nach CS-Übernahme laut Ökonom Brunett viel zu gross für die Schweiz
SKAN-Aktie: Ausstand von SKAN- Präsident wegen möglicher Insidergeschäfte
NVIDIA-Aktie: NVIDIA will KI-Chatbot-Technik in Videospiele einbauen
Twitter steigt bei EU-Verhaltenskodex gegen Desinformation aus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539On113454047BVB1131616FuelCell Energy47787560ASML NV19531091Palantir36244719
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
29.05.2023 21:10:52

Novotech Sponsors BIO 2023 APAC Summit and the Endpoints Panel on Forging Biotech Ties with China

BOSTON, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO is sponsoring the BIO 2023 APAC Summit, and the Endpoints session on Forging New Biotech Ties with China.

Novotech CCO Barry Murphy is a panelist on the APAC Summit session Diversity and Beyond - Tapping the potential of the Asia Pacific for Clinical Trials.

Novotech, a biotech CRO with a global footprint and more than 25 years of clinical trial and drug development consulting services experience in the Asia Pacific region, was selected this month for the prestigious CRO Leadership Award 2023 for exceeding biotech customer expectations.

Meet with the Novotech team at BIO 2023 here

The APAC Summit will focus on the Asia Pacific region, which is home to more than 40% of the world’s population and is one of the most culturally diverse regions for clinical trials.

Over the last 10 years it has become an increasingly attractive destination for clinical trials contributing almost 50% of new clinical trial activity globally in 2022.

The Summit will highlight the cross-border opportunities and exciting biomedical innovation from the APAC region through panel discussions. It brings together experts from industry and clinical trial institutions from the region to discuss the current state of play, and importantly, future developments and perspectives for successful clinical trial strategies in APAC.

Register via your BIO registration. All General Access and Premier Access registrants have access to the APAC Summit.
Date: June 5
Time:
APAC Summit: 10am-1pm
Diversity Panel: 11am-12pm

Novotech is also sponsoring the Endpoints @#BIO23 session Forging new biotech ties with China and Novotech’s Head of China Andy Liu will be speaking on the panel.

As China’s impact on drug sciences continues to grow, biopharma companies in the US and Europe have been carefully navigating the landscape of drug development in the world’s second largest pharma market. The session will discuss the ways large and small biotechs can develop a truly global strategy — and everything that entails.

Panellist:

  • Andy Liu, Head of China, Novotech
  • Weiguo Su, Executive Director, CEO & CSO at Hutchmed
  • Min Li, Founder & CEO, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals
  • Kerry Blanchard, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO, Perpetual Medicines
  • Moderator: John Carroll, Editor & Founder, Endpoints News

Registration here This is a live virtual event.
Date: June 7
Time: 1pm-1:55pm ET

A survey of biopharma clinical executives released this month by Novotech and Citeline found that among operational challenges cost is the number one concern for 32% of respondents, followed by patient recruitment at 29%. It also found that respondents identified China and Australia as offering significant clinical advantages.

Download the Report Here

Novotech offers biotechs a unique and unparalleled suite of early to late-phase CRO services across the US and Europe, with a foundation in Asia Pacific where the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality expedited clinical trials.

Novotech has been selected for the CRO Leadership Award 2023, benchmarked as a top 10 CRO among the world’s leading CROs, is the recipient of the Asia Pacific Cell & Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Excellence award and the Asia-Pacific Contract Research Organization Company of the Year Award, and has signed 45 Leading Site Partnership agreements over the last 3 years.

About Novotech Novotech-CRO.com

Novotech is the leading Asia Pacific centred biotech CRO with global execution capabilities. Novotech is a clinical CRO with labs, phase I facilities, drug development consulting services and FDA regulatory expertise and has experience in over 5,000 clinical projects, including Phase I to Phase IV clinical trials and bioequivalence studies. Novotech is positioned to serve biotech clients conducting clinical trials in Asia Pacific, the US and Europe. Novotech has over 3,000 staff globally and 34 office locations across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information visit https://novotech-cro.com/contact


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Stablecoins sind stabile Währungen auf der Blockchain, die man versucht mit einem Stabilitätsmechanismus zu stabilisieren.

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? Sind diese sinnvoll und wofür werden sie benötigt? Diese Fragen beantwortet Lidia Kurt-Bolla, Gründerin und Partnerin bei Vision& im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.05.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Lonza, Sika, Swiss Life, UBS
26.05.23 SMI erneut schwächer
26.05.23 Marktüberblick: Lufthansa kauft zu
26.05.23 Börse Aktuell – Einigung in Sicht? – Anleger bleiben wachsam
26.05.23 ams OSRAM – gelingt der Turnaround?
26.05.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Korrektur vorerst gestoppt
26.05.23 Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV
25.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Umstrittener Vorschlag: Elon Musk polarisiert mit dieser Formel 1-Idee
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken und zum US-Dollar tiefer
Wholecoiner-Millionenmarke durchbrochen: So viele Wallets halten mehr als einen Bitcoin
UBS- und CS-Aktien: UBS nach CS-Übernahme laut Ökonom Brunett viel zu gross für die Schweiz
Grundsätzliche Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: DAX schliesst Minus -- SMI: Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel -- Wall Street am Memorial Day geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
ChatGPT-Gründer Sam Altman plant Launch eines Kryptoprojekts: Offenbar fast 100 Millionen Dollar eingesammelt
LPL Research-Experte ist skeptisch für US-Aktien: Diese Alternative empfiehlt er
Solana Killer? Das steckt hinter der neuen Gaming-Blockchain Sui
Umgang mit Künstlicher Intelligenz im Fokus: Diese unterschiedlichen Meinungen haben die CEOs der Tech-Riesen
Verleiht Künstliche Intelligenz kriminellen Hackern weiteren Auftrieb? So unterstützt KI Phishing-Scams

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit