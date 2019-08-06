06.08.2019 01:00:00

Novogradac Named Managing Partner Elite by Accounting Today

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Novogradac, CPA, founder and managing partner of national accounting and consulting firm Novogradac, is among 10 managing partners named Accounting Today's Managing Partner Elite for 2019.

The honor recognizes managing partners who help guide sustainable growth, value people and culture, and leverage technology to serve clients.

Mr. Novogradac has headed the company since its founding in 1989. Novogradac is the 31st largest accounting firm in the nation, according to Accounting Today and earned an INSIDE Public Accounting "Best of the Best" honor last year for the 15th time.

"Mike's vision is evident throughout the DNA of our firm," said Rick Hutchins, a longtime Novogradac partner and member of Novogradac's executive committee. "From the time the firm was founded, he has kept a focus on serving clients and adapting to changes. The success of Novogradac as a firm is a confirmation of Mike's ability and leadership."

Mr. Novogradac formalizes his vision every year in a "vision speech," where he sets various goals and articulates the direction of the firm to all members of the company. The company has 27 offices with well more than 600 employees. In addition to serving clients in a variety of fields, the company hosts a dozen major tax incentive conferences each year, has a vibrant website and publishes a monthly magazine and books. Mr. Novogradac also hosts a weekly podcast.

"Mike is an industry giant," said Diana Letsinger, CPA, Novogradac partner and member of the firm's executive committee. "His leadership success comes not only from his expertise, but his strategic planning and his ability to articulate his vision to the firm in a way that motivates us all to do better. His visionary leadership has clearly benefitted our company, but it also has helped clients and the industries we serve."

About Novogradac
Novogradac began operations in 1989 and has grown to more than 600 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, opportunity zones, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy.

 

SOURCE Novogradac

