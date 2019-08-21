Novogradac Announces 2019 Historic Rehabilitation Awards Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Novogradac Journal of Tax Credits today announced the winners of the 2019 Historic Rehabilitation Awards. The awards recognize outstanding achievement and excellence in the creative use of the historic tax credit and will be presented at the Novogradac 2019 Historic Tax Credit Conference in St. Louis, Sept. 26.

"Winners of the Historic Rehabilitation Awards are great examples of how the historic tax credit can benefit entire communities, from Iowa and Ohio to Louisiana and Massachusetts," said Michael Kressig, CPA, conference chairman and Novogradac partner. "Our awards judges were impressed with each development team's innovative use of the historic tax credit."

Awardees were recognized in the following categories:



Residential Development that Best Exemplifies Major Community Impact: Fort Des Moines Living in Des Moines, Iowa

Nonresidential Development that Best Exemplifies Community Impact: Jobs Café at Findlay Market in Cincinnati

Nonresidential Development that Overcame Significant Obstacles: Rose Collaborative for the Arts in New Orleans

Residential Development that Overcame Significant Obstacles: Tie between Big Chair Lofts in Thomasville, N.C. , and The Union at 48 Boylston in Boston

Additional details about the awards winners and information on how to nominate a development for the next round of awards can be found at http://www.novoco.com/events/awards.

