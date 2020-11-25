SMI 10’514 0.2%  SPI 13’021 0.2%  Dow 30’046 1.5%  DAX 13’271 -0.2%  Euro 1.0837 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’506 -0.1%  Gold 1’813 0.3%  Bitcoin 17’564 0.7%  Dollar 0.9115 0.0%  Öl 48.3 0.7% 

25.11.2020 13:30:00

Novocure to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2020 Virtual HealthCONx Conference

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that Novocure’s Executive Chairman William Doyle and Chief Science Officer Dr. Uri Weinberg will participate in the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI 2020 Virtual HealthCONx Conference on December 1 through December 2, 2020. Mr. Doyle and Dr. Weinberg will take part in a fireside chat at 11:20am EST on December 2, 2020 and will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations, and will be available for replay for at least 14 days following the event.

Novocure’s corporate presentation is updated periodically, and the current presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of Novocure’s website, www.novocure.com/investor-relations. NovoCure has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields to disrupt cancer cell division. Novocure’s commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer and glioblastoma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate,” "estimate,” "expect,” "project,” "intend,” "plan,” "believe” or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure’s performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on April 30, 2020, as amended to date, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

