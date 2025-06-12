Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.06.2025 19:06:04

Novo Nordisk to advance subcutaneous and oral amycretin for weight management into phase 3 clinical development

Novo Nordisk
65.50 CHF 0.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bagsværd, Denmark, 12 June 2025 Novo Nordisk today announced that it will advance subcutaneous and oral amycretin into phase 3 development in weight management based on completed clinical studies. The decision to advance subcutaneous and oral amycretin into phase 3 is based on feedback received from regulatory authorities following end-of-phase 2 interactions for subcutaneous and oral amycretin in weight management.

"We are very pleased that the feedback from regulatory authorities has allowed us to take subcutaneous and oral amycretin in weight management to phase 3,” said Martin Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk. "We are excited about the amycretin molecule, and this marks an important step forward. We look forward to sharing more information on the design of the phase 3 programme.”

Novo Nordisk is now planning to initiate a phase 3 development programme with amycretin for adults with overweight or obesity during the first quarter of 2026.

About amycretin
Amycretin is a unimolecular long-acting GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist under development by Novo Nordisk, to provide an efficacious and convenient treatment for adults with overweight or obesity and for adults with type 2 diabetes. Amycretin is developed for subcutaneous and oral administration.

Oral Amycretin Phase 1 trial - The trial evaluated the single-ascending dose and multiple-ascending doses for oral amycretin, up to 2 times 50 mg, in people with overweight or obesity, with a total treatment duration of up to 12 weeks.

Subcutaneous Amycretin Phase 1b/2a trial - The trial investigated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and proof-of-concept of once-weekly subcutaneous amycretin in people with overweight or obesity. The trial was a combined single ascending dose, multiple ascending dose and dose-response trial investigating three different maintenance doses with a total treatment duration of up to 36 weeks.

About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 77,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Max Ung
+45 3077 6414 
mxun@novonordisk.com 

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 17 / 2025

Attachment


