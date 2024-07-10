|
10.07.2024 23:45:33
Novo Nordisk receives Complete Response Letter in the US for once-weekly basal insulin icodec
Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 July 2024 – Novo Nordisk today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) covering the Biologics License Application for once-weekly basal insulin icodec for the treatment of diabetes mellitus.
In the letter, the FDA has requests related to the manufacturing process and the type 1 diabetes indication before the review of the application can be completed. Novo Nordisk is evaluating the content of the CRL and will work closely with the FDA to fulfil the requests. Novo Nordisk does not expect to be able to fulfil the requests during 2024.
‘We believe in the potential of once-weekly basal insulin icodec for those living with diabetes who require basal insulin therapy,” said Martin Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo Nordisk. "We will work closely with the FDA to identify the next steps needed to complete the review so we can provide this novel treatment option to adults living with diabetes’’.
Novo Nordisk submitted the application for insulin icodec to the FDA in April 2023. In May 2024, an FDA Endocrinologic and Metabolic Drugs Advisory Committee meeting was convened with a panel of independent scientific experts to discuss the benefit-risk of once-weekly basal insulin icodec in type 1 diabetes. The panel determined that the data available were not sufficient to conclude on a positive benefit-risk in type 1 diabetes. The Advisory Committee did not discuss the use of once-weekly insulin icodec in type 2 diabetes.
Insulin icodec is approved under the brand name Awiqli® in the EU, Canada, Australia, Japan and Switzerland for the treatment of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes and in China for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 66,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com
|Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com
|Ida Melvold Gjøsund
+45 3077 5649 idmg@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 52 / 2024
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk
|
10.07.24
|Börse Europa in Grün: So entwickelt sich der STOXX 50 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
10.07.24
|Börse Europa in Grün: STOXX 50 mittags in Grün (finanzen.ch)
|
10.07.24
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: Börsianer lassen STOXX 50 zum Start steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
09.07.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 verliert zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.ch)
|
09.07.24
|Börse Europa in Rot: STOXX 50 fällt am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
09.07.24
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: STOXX 50 verbucht am Dienstagmittag Verluste (finanzen.ch)
|
09.07.24
|Schwache Performance in Europa: STOXX 50 legt zum Start des Dienstagshandels den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.ch)
|
08.07.24
|Börse Europa in Grün: Zum Ende des Montagshandels Pluszeichen im STOXX 50 (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk
|10.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.06.24
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.24
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.06.24
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.24
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.09.23
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|UBS AG
|11.08.23
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.24
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.06.24
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.24
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.05.24
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.05.24
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: UniCredit, ASM International & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ ASM International
✅ Eli Lilly and Company
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGebanntes Warten auf US-Inflationsdaten: US-Anleger in Kauflaune - Teils neue Rekorde -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Mittwoch Zuschläge. Die US-Börsen befanden sich weiter auf Rekordfahrt. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}