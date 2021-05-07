|
07.05.2021 21:42:00
Novo Nordisk issues voluntary nationwide recall of Levemir®, Tresiba®, Fiasp®, Novolog® and Xultophy® product samples due to improper storage temperature conditions
PLAINSBORO, N.J., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk is voluntarily recalling 1,468 product samples listed in the table below of Levemir®, Tresiba®, Fiasp®, Novolog® and Xultophy®, to the consumer level. These products are being recalled because they were stored at temperatures below storage requirements. This recall only impacts product samples and does not impact product that has been broadly distributed to pharmacies or mail-order services.
If product samples are exposed to temperatures below 32°F, it could cause a lack of efficacy and damage to the cartridge and pen-injectors. If product from an improperly stored vial, cartridge or pen-injector is used, there is a risk that you might not receive the right amount of medicine as intended which may lead to hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia resulting in adverse health consequences ranging from limited to life-threatening. Novo Nordisk has not received any reports of serious adverse events or injuries related to this recall.
These products are used to lower blood glucose levels in people with diabetes and are packaged in cartons with either a vial, pen-injector (FlexPen® or FlexTouch®) or a cartridge (PenFill®). A list of the affected lots can be found in the chart below:
Product Name
NDC #
Batch #
# of Affected
Expiration
Fiasp® FlexTouch®
0169-3204-90 (Pen)
KP51207
24
06/30/2022
KP52618
153
10/31/2022
Fiasp® PenFill®
0169-3205-91
KS6BF84
7
06/30/2022
Fiasp® Vial
0169-3201-90
KS6BX63
90
10/31/2022
KS6AK76
10
05/31/2022
KS6BR92
20
09/30/2022
Levemir® FlexTouch®
0169-6438-90 (Pen)
KP51933
24
07/31/2022
NovoLog® FlexPen®
0169-6339-90 (Pen)
KS6BS11
44
11/30/2021
NovoLog® Vial
0169-7501-90
JZFC826
17
06/30/2021
KZFM305
26
08/31/2022
Tresiba® U100
0169-2660-90 (Pen)
JP52771
13
09/30/2021
JP53136
4
06/30/2021
KP50575
30
01/31/2021
KP50976
27
01/31/2022
KP51813
99
04/30/2022
KP52035
12
04/30/2022
KP52117
36
04/30/2022
KP52440
207
06/30/2022
KP52461
60
04/30/2022
KP52616
81
06/30/2022
JP52361
7
08/1/2021
Tresiba® U200
0169-2550-90 (Pen)
KP52829
170
07/31/2022
JP54181
12
09/30/2021
KP51059
8
11/30/2021
KP51865
182
11/30/2021
KP54179
68
11/30/2022
JP52179
20
08/16/2021
Tresiba® Vial
0169-2662-90
JZFE233
14
11/30/2021
Xultophy® Pen
0169-2911-90 (Pen)
JP54291
3
06/20/2021
The product can be identified by looking for the batch number or lot number located on the product or carton and matching it to the list above. Novo Nordisk has notified all physician offices that received affected samples and requested all impacted samples be returned. Customers who received an affected sample through the physician's office should have received a letter from their physician. If product samples match a batch number above or there are any questions about the recall, please contact the Novo Nordisk recall processor Inmar at 1-888-686-5002, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT.
Please report any complaints and adverse events to Novo Nordisk's Customer Care Center which can be reached at 1-800-727-6500, Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM EDT.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious diseases including obesity, hemophilia and growth disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term and do business in a financially, socially and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in six states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk.us, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novo-nordisk-issues-voluntary-nationwide-recall-of-levemir-tresiba-fiasp-novolog-and-xultophy-product-samples-due-to-improper-storage-temperature-conditions-301286839.html
SOURCE Novo Nordisk
Inside
Inside Fonds
Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments
Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen verbuchen Gewinne -- SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen vorwiegend schwächer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den letzten Handelstag dieser Woche mit Zuwächsen. Die Wall Street weist am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Asiens Märkte schlossen mehrheitlich in Rot.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}