07.05.2021 21:42:00

Novo Nordisk issues voluntary nationwide recall of Levemir®, Tresiba®, Fiasp®, Novolog® and Xultophy® product samples due to improper storage temperature conditions

PLAINSBORO, N.J., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk is voluntarily recalling 1,468 product samples listed in the table below of Levemir®, Tresiba®, Fiasp®, Novolog® and Xultophy®, to the consumer level. These products are being recalled because they were stored at temperatures below storage requirements. This recall only impacts product samples and does not impact product that has been broadly distributed to pharmacies or mail-order services.

The batch numbers are printed on the product carton as indicated in the red box (e.g. the batch number is KP53230)

If product samples are exposed to temperatures below 32°F, it could cause a lack of efficacy and damage to the cartridge and pen-injectors. If product from an improperly stored vial, cartridge or pen-injector is used, there is a risk that you might not receive the right amount of medicine as intended which may lead to hyperglycemia or hypoglycemia resulting in adverse health consequences ranging from limited to life-threatening. Novo Nordisk has not received any reports of serious adverse events or injuries related to this recall.

These products are used to lower blood glucose levels in people with diabetes and are packaged in cartons with either a vial, pen-injector (FlexPen® or FlexTouch®) or a cartridge (PenFill®).  A list of the affected lots can be found in the chart below:

Product Name

NDC #

Batch #

# of Affected
Samples

Expiration
Date

Fiasp® FlexTouch®

0169-3204-90 (Pen)
0169-3204-97 (Kit)

KP51207

24

 06/30/2022

KP52618

153

10/31/2022

Fiasp® PenFill®

0169-3205-91

KS6BF84

7

 06/30/2022

Fiasp® Vial

0169-3201-90

KS6BX63

90

10/31/2022

KS6AK76

10

05/31/2022

KS6BR92

20

09/30/2022

Levemir® FlexTouch®

0169-6438-90 (Pen)
0169-6438-98 (Kit)

KP51933

24

07/31/2022

NovoLog® FlexPen®

0169-6339-90 (Pen)
0169-5339-98 (Kit)

KS6BS11

44

11/30/2021

NovoLog® Vial

0169-7501-90

JZFC826

17

06/30/2021

KZFM305

26

08/31/2022

Tresiba® U100
FlexTouch®

0169-2660-90 (Pen)
0169-2660-97 (Kit)

JP52771

13

09/30/2021

JP53136

4

06/30/2021

KP50575

30

01/31/2021

KP50976

27

01/31/2022

KP51813

99

04/30/2022

KP52035

12

04/30/2022

KP52117

36

04/30/2022

KP52440

207

06/30/2022

KP52461

60

04/30/2022

KP52616

81

06/30/2022

JP52361

7

08/1/2021

Tresiba® U200
FlexTouch®

0169-2550-90 (Pen)
0169-2550-97 (Kit)

KP52829

170

07/31/2022

JP54181

12

09/30/2021

KP51059

8

11/30/2021

KP51865

182

11/30/2021

KP54179

68

11/30/2022

JP52179

20

08/16/2021

Tresiba® Vial

0169-2662-90

JZFE233

14

11/30/2021

Xultophy® Pen

0169-2911-90 (Pen)
0169-2911-97 (Kit)

JP54291

 

3

06/20/2021

The product can be identified by looking for the batch number or lot number located on the product or carton and matching it to the list above. Novo Nordisk has notified all physician offices that received affected samples and requested all impacted samples be returned. Customers who received an affected sample through the physician's office should have received a letter from their physician. If product samples match a batch number above or there are any questions about the recall, please contact the Novo Nordisk recall processor Inmar at 1-888-686-5002, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM EDT.

Please report any complaints and adverse events to Novo Nordisk's Customer Care Center which can be reached at 1-800-727-6500, Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM EDT

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

  • Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
  • Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to help people defeat other serious diseases including obesity, hemophilia and growth disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term and do business in a financially, socially and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in six states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk.us, Facebook, Instagram  and Twitter.

The red box shows where the batch number is located on the carton (e.g. the batch number is I2419A)

The batch numbers are also printed on the product. The red box shows where the batch number is located on the pen (e.g. the batch number is KP53230)

Novo Nordisk Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Novo Nordisk)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novo-nordisk-issues-voluntary-nationwide-recall-of-levemir-tresiba-fiasp-novolog-and-xultophy-product-samples-due-to-improper-storage-temperature-conditions-301286839.html

SOURCE Novo Nordisk

﻿

