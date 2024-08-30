Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Novo Nordisk Aktie [Valor: 129508879 / ISIN: DK0062498333]
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Novo Nordisk
117.79 CHF 2.62%
Bagsværd, Denmark, 30 August 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonDouglas Langa 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		ADRs

 
 Identification codeNVO 
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ADRs 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 904.4112.742 ADRs  
 DKK 904.354.047 ADRs  
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


16.789 ADRs
DKK 15,183.93		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-08-28 
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange 

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 69,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
Investors: 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com		Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259
fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 67 / 2024

Attachment


28.08.24 Novo Nordisk Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.08.24 Novo Nordisk Neutral UBS AG
08.08.24 Novo Nordisk Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.08.24 Novo Nordisk Underperform Bernstein Research
07.08.24 Novo Nordisk Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen
