08.08.2024 18:54:07
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Bagsværd, Denmark, 8 August 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Kasim Kutay
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|ADRs
|Identification code
|NVO
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ADRs
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 837.52
|83 ADRs
|d)
|Aggregated information
83 ADRs
DKK 69,514.25
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-08-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maha Kutay
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely associated person to Kasim Kutay, member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 846.80
|255 shares
|DKK 848.00
|1,650 shares
|DKK 853.70
|65 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
1,970 shares
DKK 1,670,624.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-08-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Choi Lai Christina Law
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|ADRs
|Identification code
|NVO
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ADRs
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 850.67
|2,000 ADRs
|d)
|Aggregated information
2,000 ADRs
DKK 1,701,342.30
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-08-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|New York Stock Exchange
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
|Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259
fptr@novonordisk.com
