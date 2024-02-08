|
08.02.2024 15:55:17
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Bagsværd, Denmark, 8 February 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Karsten Munk Knudsen
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 800.98
|60,000 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
60,000 shares
DKK 800.98
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2024-02-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contacts for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com
|Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
Company Announcement No 12 / 2024
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Bayer AG / Novartis AG / Novo Nordisk AS (B) / Roche AG
|128207113
|28.05.2025
|9.59 %
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk
|
12:26
|Schwache Performance in Europa: STOXX 50 liegt mittags im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 zeigt sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
07.02.24
|Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
07.02.24
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50 am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
07.02.24
|Börse Europa in Rot: STOXX 50 fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
07.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel: STOXX 50 liegt zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
06.02.24
|Gute Stimmung in Europa: STOXX 50 steigt letztendlich (finanzen.ch)
|
06.02.24
|Zuversicht in Europa: So performt der STOXX 50 nachmittags (finanzen.ch)