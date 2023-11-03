Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Novo Nordisk Aktie [Valor: 129508879 / ISIN: DK0062498333]
03.11.2023 14:18:01

Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Novo Nordisk
88.80 CHF 0.86%
Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 November 2023 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonCamilla Sylvest
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President, head of Commercial Strategy and Corporate Affairs
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 DKK 694.3715,000 shares 
    
    
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


15,000 shares
DKK 694.37
e)Date of the transaction2023-11-02
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 61,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Elizabeth DeLuca (US)
+1 609 580 9868
edel@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com

Company Announcement No 69 / 2023

