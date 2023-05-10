|
10.05.2023 13:10:35
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Bagsværd, Denmark, 10 May 2023 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Andreas Fibig
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Member of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|ADRs
|Identification code
|NVO
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of ADRs
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 1,090.23
|154.73 ADRs
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
154.73 ADRs
DKK 1,090.23
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-05-05
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq New York Stock Exchange
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 57,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contact for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 35 / 2023
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk
|
04.05.23
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie sackt ab: Novo Nordisk muss wegen starker Nachfrage Angebot von Wegovy drosseln - Gewinn in Q1 gesteigert (AWP)
|
04.05.23
|Novo Nordisk verdient mehr als erwartet und erhöht Aktienrückkauf (Dow Jones)
|
03.05.23
|Ausblick: Novo Nordisk stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Novo Nordisk stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.23
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie in Grün: Novo Nordisk schraubt Jahresprognose hoch (Dow Jones)
|
13.04.23
|Insulinhersteller Novo Nordisk erhöht Prognosen nach starker US-Nachfrage (AWP)
|
14.03.23
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie legt zu: Novo Nordisk senkt Insulinpreise ab 2024 deutlich (Dow Jones)
|
01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie springt an: Novo Nordisk hebt nach Gewinnplus Dividende an (Dow Jones)