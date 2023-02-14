|
14.02.2023 12:56:25
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 February 2023 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.
The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.
Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Maziar Mike Doustdar
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
|Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0060534915
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 990.58
|25,625 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
25,625 Shares
DKK 990.58
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-02-13
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 54,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contact for further information
|Media:
|Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 12 / 2023
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Bayer AG / Merck & Co. Inc. / Novo Nordisk AS (B) / Roche AG
|58732233
|29.06.2023
|6.53 %
Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk
|
01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie springt an: Novo Nordisk hebt nach Gewinnplus Dividende an (Dow Jones)
|
01.02.23
|Insulinhersteller Novo Nordisk verdient 2022 wegen gutem US-Geschäft mehr (AWP)
|
31.01.23
|Ausblick: Novo Nordisk mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Novo Nordisk zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.11.22
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie fester: Novo Nordisk investiert Millionen in Standort-Ausbau (Dow Jones)
|
02.11.22
|Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Plus: Novo Nordisk erhöht nach gutem Quartal die Prognose (Dow Jones)
|
02.11.22
|Starkes US-Geschäft beflügelt Novo Nordisk - Quartal besser als gedacht (AWP)
|
02.11.22
|Starkes US-Geschäft beflügelt Novo Nordisk - Quartal besser als gedacht (AWP)
Analysen zu Novo Nordisk
|13.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.01.23
|Novo Nordisk Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|UBS AG
|20.01.23
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|UBS AG
|09.01.23
|Novo Nordisk Sell
|UBS AG
|05.01.23
|Novo Nordisk Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.23
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.11.22
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.22
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.08.22
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.07.22
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Aktien aktuell: Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific & Illinois Tool Works mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der Wolters Kluwer, Canadian Pacific und Illinois Tool Works vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger vor wichtigen US-Inflationsdaten in Lauerstellung: SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX auf grünem Terrain -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag Gewinne. Auch im deutschen Handel sind grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}