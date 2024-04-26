Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’304 0.4%  SPI 15’082 0.4%  Dow 38’086 -1.0%  DAX 18’046 0.7%  Euro 0.9790 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’969 0.6%  Gold 2’349 0.7%  Bitcoin 58’816 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9118 0.0%  Öl 89.4 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Super Micro Computer2776758Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018
Top News
Kühne-Verwaltungsratsmitglied deckt sich mit weiteren Aktien ein - Kühne+Nagel-Aktie profitiert
BB Biotech-Aktie kaum bewegt: BB Biotech legt soliden Start ins neue Jahr hin
Saint-Gobain-Aktie legt zu: Robuster Ausblick trotz gesunkenem Umsatz
Idorsia vor ungewisser Zukunft: So steht es um das Schweizer Biotech-Unternehmen
Ausblick: Colgate-Palmolive legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Novo Nordisk Aktie [Valor: 129508879 / ISIN: DK0062498333]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2024 12:16:38

Novo Nordisk A/S – Total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as of 26 April 2024

finanzen.net zero Novo Nordisk-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Novo Nordisk
114.58 CHF 1.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 April 2024 – In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novo Nordisk A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per the end of a month where changes therein have occurred.

Referring to Company Announcement no 32/2024 dated 24 April 2024, please find below a statement regarding the total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per 26 April 2024.

 Number of shares
(of DKK 0.10 each)		Share capital (nominal value, DKK)Number of votes1


A shares
1,074,872,000
107,487,200
107,487,200,000


B shares
3,390,128,000
339,012,800		  
33,901,280,000


Total
4,465,000,000
446,500,000		  
141,388,480,000

1 Each A share of DKK 0.01 carries 10 votes, whereas each B share of DKK 0.01 carries one vote. Thus, each A share of DKK 0.10 carries 100 votes and each B share of DKK 0.10 (the present denomination of the company's shares) carries 10 votes. Treasury shares are included in the table above but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at the general meetings of Novo Nordisk A/S.  

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259
fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 33 / 2024

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Novo Nordisk

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novo Nordisk

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
13.09.23 Novo Nordisk Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.09.23 Novo Nordisk Overweight Barclays Capital
07.09.23 Novo Nordisk Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.09.23 Novo Nordisk Sell UBS AG
05.09.23 Novo Nordisk Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:34 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
08:29 Nestlé und US-BIP enttäuschen
07:56 BioNTech: Ein Rückblick und Ausblick in die Zukunft
06:31 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Stabilisierung nach dem Rücksetzer
25.04.24 Staying Ahead of the Yield Curve
25.04.24 Julius Bär: 10.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Swatch Group AG
25.04.24 Litecoin fällt zurück auf 80 Dollar – Fed-Notenbanksitzung im Fokus
23.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Swiss Life
23.04.24 Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’769.38 19.17 BXSSMU
Short 11’996.79 13.79 0QSSMU
Short 12’452.17 8.87 JBSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’303.92 26.04.2024 12:04:34
Long 10’820.00 19.60
Long 10’573.88 13.54 SSQMJU
Long 10’142.20 8.94 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen: Meta-Aktie bricht wegen massivem Investitionsanstieg dennoch ein
Alphabet-Aktie vorbörslich zweistellig im Plus: Alphabet verdient deutlich mehr - Börsenwert steigt auf 2 Billionen US-Dollar
Post-Halving-Rally beim Bitcoin? Davon gehen JPMorgan und Deutsche Bank aus
thyssenkrupp-Aktie hebt ab: thyssenkrupp mit Milliardär Kretinsky einig über Stahl-Einstieg
Trump Media & Technology-Aktie mit Erholung nach Kursrücksetzer: Donald Trump qualifiziert sich für zusätzliche TMTG-Aktien
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Verhaltener Start ins Jahr 2024
Microsoft-Aktie profitiert vorbörslich: Umsatz und Gewinn besser als erwartet
Unilever-Aktie fester: Unilever hat im 1. Quartal den Umsatz gesteigert
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Kühne Holding kauft Aenova Group
SMI und DAX beenden Handel schwächer -- Verluste an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit