26.04.2024 12:16:38
Novo Nordisk A/S – Total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as of 26 April 2024
Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 April 2024 – In accordance with Section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Novo Nordisk A/S is required to publish the total number of voting rights and the size of the share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per the end of a month where changes therein have occurred.
Referring to Company Announcement no 32/2024 dated 24 April 2024, please find below a statement regarding the total number of voting rights and share capital in Novo Nordisk A/S as per 26 April 2024.
|Number of shares
(of DKK 0.10 each)
|Share capital (nominal value, DKK)
|Number of votes1
A shares
1,074,872,000
107,487,200
107,487,200,000
B shares
3,390,128,000
339,012,800
|
33,901,280,000
Total
4,465,000,000
446,500,000
|
141,388,480,000
1 Each A share of DKK 0.01 carries 10 votes, whereas each B share of DKK 0.01 carries one vote. Thus, each A share of DKK 0.10 carries 100 votes and each B share of DKK 0.10 (the present denomination of the company's shares) carries 10 votes. Treasury shares are included in the table above but voting rights of treasury shares are suspended at the general meetings of Novo Nordisk A/S.
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contact for further information
|Media:
|Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com
|Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
|Investors:
|Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com
|Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com
|David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com
|Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com
|Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com
|Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259
fptr@novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 33 / 2024
Attachment
