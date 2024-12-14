Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Novo Nordisk Aktie
14.12.2024 06:08:07

Novo Nordisk A/S: The acquisition of Catalent by Novo Holdings, and the related acquisition by Novo Nordisk of three manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings, is cleared to close

Novo Nordisk
95.91 CHF -2.67%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 December 2024 — As of today, all regulatory closing conditions relating to the review of Novo Holdings A/S’s pending acquisition of Catalent, Inc. (Catalent), including expiry of the timing agreement in the US, have been fulfilled. Catalent is a global contract development and manufacturing organisation headquartered in New Jersey (US). The parties are now free to close the transaction, as well as Novo Nordisk’s subsequent acquisition of three Catalent manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings A/S.

The agreement to acquire the three manufacturing sites was announced on 5 February 2024. For further information, please see the company announcement here.

Novo Nordisk now expects the acquisition to be completed in the coming days.

Upon completion, the acquisition is expected to impact the financial outlook as issued on 6 November 2024, with a low single-digit negative impact on operating profit growth and to negatively impact free cash flow with the 11.7 billion USD acquisition price. The ongoing share buyback programme of 20 billion DKK is not impacted.

For 2025, the acquisition is expected to have a mid single-digit negative impact on operating profit growth. The acquisition will be mainly debt-financed, with interest payments negatively impacting net financial items. Novo Nordisk’s capital allocation priorities focus on internal growth investments, including supply chain expansions, dividends as well as external growth opportunities, including acquiring the three manufacturing sites. Consequently, Novo Nordisk is not expecting to initiate a share buyback programme in 2025.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

 

Company announcement No 96 / 2024

Attachment


