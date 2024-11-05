Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.11.2024 14:37:28

Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Novo Nordisk
94.05 CHF -1.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 November 2024 – On 7 August 2024, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024.

Under the programme initiated 7 August 2024, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.4 billion in the period from 7 August 2024 to 4 November 2024. The programme is now concluded.

Since the announcement 28 October 2024, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,530,022 2,174,056,914
28 October 202448,500776.0837,639,703
29 October 202449,000774.7137,960,979
30 October 202448,500757.6336,745,162
31 October 202449,000761.1037,293,719
1 November 202450,000769.8438,491,780
4 November 202449,701760.7837,811,347
Accumulated under the programme2,824,723 2,399,999,603

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 15,220,480 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.3% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024. As of 04 November 2024, Novo Nordisk has since 6 February 2024 repurchased a total of 13,891,849 B shares at an average share price of DKK 873.01 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 12,127,705,653.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 69,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com

 

Company announcement No 80 / 2024

Attachments


